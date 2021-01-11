Maybe Sleepy Joe missed it but the government shutting down the country during COVID didn’t care if the small business in question was owned by a purple transgender leprechaun because they all suffered. Skin color, sex, gender didn’t matter as millions of Americans lost their jobs and their livelihoods so the government could ‘keep them safe.’ NOW that same government wants to play identity politics while fixing their mess?

Dafuq?

C’mon man!

Watch this train-wreck:

"Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned small businesses, women-owned businesses, and finally having equal access to resources needed to reopen and rebuild." — President-elect Biden pic.twitter.com/pIyDuhf5pH — Biden-Harris Presidential Transition (@Transition46) January 10, 2021

Think Biden has any idea what he’s actually saying here? Yeah, we don’t either.

‘Our focus will be on small business but if you’re a white guy you’re effed.’

Man, all of that unity is starting to wear us out.

"If you don't vote for me, you ain't… receiving these government assistance checks"? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 11, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop crying.

…and for the rest of us? Learn to code? — Gran (@GranTweets2) January 11, 2021

The only real help you can provide is to back the eff up and get out of their way. But of course, why do that when you can divide the country further instead? — That’s “Dr. Moodyredhead” to you, pal… (@moodyredhead) January 11, 2021

There it is.

Wanna help small businesses? Get rid of the ridiculous regulations and open the damn country.

So…..no equal protection? — Marc Wilson (@CoachMarcWilson) January 11, 2021

Just get out of the way. And don't let BLM or antifa burn them down. That's all any small business needs. — Goldens Rule (@jamesbranch3) January 11, 2021

Duh.

So… Government-sponsored discrimination. As usual — Caffeine Queen of the Klutzes (@Philly_Hoosier) January 11, 2021

What else would you expect from the great uniters in the Democratic Party?

***

Related:

The look on her FACE! Pretty sure Nancy Pelosi did NOT expect Lesley Stahl to call her out on her BS during 60 Minutes interview (watch)

‘EPIC hypocrisy’: Ted Cruz has all the receipts and fact-DROPS AOC in heated back and forth after she accuses him of ‘excusing’ Neo-Nazis

‘PATHETIC weasel’: Jack celebrates when Apple officially removes Parler (his competition) and HO-LEE CHIT that’s some serious BACKFIRE