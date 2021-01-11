So out of 2 1/2 Men, Jon Cryer was the 1/2, right?

Sorry Republicans, If you actually wanted “unity and healing” you wouldn’t have confirmed Amy Coney Barrett. — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) January 11, 2021

Sorry, Jon, not sure where you got the idea that Republicans really care about uniting with you and healing. Really, what most Republicans want is to be left alone.

And sorry Jon AGAIN but we just can’t take you seriously here.

Oooh, scary.

And to think you can lump so many people in your tidy little world. 🙄 — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 11, 2021

Little world.

That fits.

And thank God we did. Besides, who wants unity with your left wing freak show? — BAN THIS (@corrcomm) January 11, 2021

Thank God and amen.

Pay attention, dumbass. It hasn't been Republicans calling for "unity and healing". It's been the idiots who spent the last 4 years calling those they disagreed with "Nazis", not even because of the people, but because of a pathological hatred of ONE MAN. — Via Getty von F*ckstick (@Wolfknight74) January 11, 2021

What he said.

You don’t want unity. You want bootlickers. — Unagi (@brownrobin64) January 11, 2021

You making a list, or something. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 11, 2021

Do successful women scare you Jon? — AnonAmish (@MrAmishMan) January 11, 2021

The Left loves to pretend they’re pro-woman until that woman dares disagree with them and then they are enemy number ONE!

I don’t want unity with you. — BenMyers (@BenMyers) January 11, 2021

Not enough wine on this planet.

Nope.

