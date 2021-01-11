So out of 2 1/2 Men, Jon Cryer was the 1/2, right?

Sorry, Jon, not sure where you got the idea that Republicans really care about uniting with you and healing. Really, what most Republicans want is to be left alone.

And sorry Jon AGAIN but we just can’t take you seriously here.

Oooh, scary.

Little world.

That fits.

Thank God and amen.

What he said.

The Left loves to pretend they’re pro-woman until that woman dares disagree with them and then they are enemy number ONE!

Not enough wine on this planet.

Nope.

***

