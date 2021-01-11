Watching mealy-mouthed, frothy-lipped, knuckle-dragging d*ckheads cheer the silencing of thousands and thousands of conservatives on social media by the ‘West Coast Big Tech’ companies has been disheartening. Totally expected but still, you’d think by now they’d have learned that things always swing back the other way.

Not to mention the same big tech authoritarians who took down Parler may someday come for them.

Elon Musk spelled it out in one short but sweet tweet.

A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 11, 2021

What Elon said.

There’s a reason the guy is the richest man in the WORLD.

Just sayin’.

Agreed. Big tech needs more competition.👏 — Elisa Martinez (@elisa1121) January 11, 2021

I want a secure, decentralized, blockchain-based, uncensorable social media platform that protects free speech… but that doesn't allow actual terrorists to share recipes for genetically engineered bioweapons. I have no earthly idea how we can do that, but we need it. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) January 11, 2021

Elon is only billionaire against lockdowns and censorship. Hope others follow the suit. — EY (@ednixe) January 11, 2021

Elon understands the value of freedom.

Period.

One of the odder parts of this is watching people who a few months ago were talking about how tech companies had way too much power now saying that they must be the arbiters of this extremely important topic — Sam Altman (@sama) January 11, 2021

Please Elon start a new internet infrastructure that protects free speech and doesn't just harvest our information for nefarious purposes. You have the means to do this and the market exists for it. — Doggomuffin (@Doggomuffin1) January 11, 2021

Give us an alternative. — James (@liberty_james1) January 11, 2021

Pretty please with sugar on top?

Gotta say that louder — alice (@alice87059261) January 11, 2021

Louder so they can hear you in the back.

I hear Twitter is going for real cheap right now. 😬😉 — Hotep Chopstick (@HotepChopstick) January 11, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA YES!

Elon should buy Twitter.

That would be … amazing.

Yup. Our speech is now going to be controlled by Silicone Valley. "First they came for the conservatives…" — Jake (@iadd25) January 11, 2021

Get in line, serfs.

***

