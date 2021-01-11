Watching mealy-mouthed, frothy-lipped, knuckle-dragging d*ckheads cheer the silencing of thousands and thousands of conservatives on social media by the ‘West Coast Big Tech’ companies has been disheartening. Totally expected but still, you’d think by now they’d have learned that things always swing back the other way.

Not to mention the same big tech authoritarians who took down Parler may someday come for them.

Elon Musk spelled it out in one short but sweet tweet.

What Elon said.

There’s a reason the guy is the richest man in the WORLD.

Just sayin’.

Elon understands the value of freedom.

Period.

Pretty please with sugar on top?

Louder so they can hear you in the back.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA YES!

Elon should buy Twitter.

That would be … amazing.

Get in line, serfs.

***

