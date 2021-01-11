As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper was more than happy to mock the thousands of conservatives on Twitter who are either losing their accounts entirely or losing large amounts of followers. That Jake made it about followers and refused to acknowledge how down-right scary it is to watch people lose their voice in real-time on one of the largest social media platforms in the world almost puts him ahead of Brian Stelter for the most unbearable CNN personality.

Almost.

Richard Grenell had a little reminder for ol’ adult Jake about that time he did care about followers, and not because people were being silenced on social media.

By his own calculation, @jaketapper wasn’t an adult when he started reporting. pic.twitter.com/8rjXEjD5r8 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 10, 2021

Oof, Jake … this had to burn a little.

Jake is too stupid to realize how ridiculous he really is. — Greg B (@ramsangels) January 10, 2021

We don’t think he’s stupid at all.

He’s very full of himself and thinks he’s on the ‘winning’ side so it’s ok to crap on other people but he’s not stupid.

a smarmy hack with an occasional penchant for trying to be a journalist at a propaganda arm of the DNC — The Very Reverend Dr Tony Bruno Esq (@TonyBrunoShow) January 10, 2021

Sums him up nicely.

No. It’s that selective amnesia the left always gets. — Matthew Betley 🇺🇸 (@MatthewBetley) January 10, 2021

Jake started reporting? — Xian Jiang McGillicutty (@totter777) January 10, 2021

There is still value to be found on this worthless site. — Pete Finnegan (@Pete_Finnegan) January 10, 2021

Underrated tweet. — DocWashburn (@DocWashburn) January 10, 2021

True dat.

I remember my first beer… — Jeffrey (@ColeTrickleJr) January 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

or maybe his other nut dropped sometime between 2011 and 2021. I did notice his voice got a bit deeper. — Bill Bolander (@BBolander26) January 10, 2021

We didn’t say it.

We didn’t even write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

All damn day.

***

