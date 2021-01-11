As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper was more than happy to mock the thousands of conservatives on Twitter who are either losing their accounts entirely or losing large amounts of followers. That Jake made it about followers and refused to acknowledge how down-right scary it is to watch people lose their voice in real-time on one of the largest social media platforms in the world almost puts him ahead of Brian Stelter for the most unbearable CNN personality.

Almost.

Richard Grenell had a little reminder for ol’ adult Jake about that time he did care about followers, and not because people were being silenced on social media.

Oof, Jake … this had to burn a little.

We don’t think he’s stupid at all.

He’s very full of himself and thinks he’s on the ‘winning’ side so it’s ok to crap on other people but he’s not stupid.

Trending

Sums him up nicely.

True dat.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

We didn’t say it.

We didn’t even write it.

We laughed at it.

We included it in this article.

But we didn’t write it.

All damn day.

***

Related:

‘(Capitol) Planning LARGELY done on Facebook’: Glenn Greenwald DISMANTLES Big Tech for silencing Parler in receipt-filled thread

How ADORBS! Jon Cryer using Amy Coney Barrett to get all big and bad about not uniting with Republicans does NOT go well

The look on her FACE! Pretty sure Nancy Pelosi did NOT expect Lesley Stahl to call her out on her BS during 60 Minutes interview (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: censorshipconservativesjake tapperRichard Grenell