We’d ask what is WRONG with this meat-sack of hateful stupid (that may well be our new most used phrase of 2021) but we’re pretty sure no one can really tell us. John Brennan has been broken for years as anyone with a Twitter account watching him completely meltdown under Trump can tell you but this tweet is exceptionally awful.

And sadly all too common amongst the Left looking to ‘unify’ the country:

Anyone now seeking national redemption by claiming to no longer support Trump must acknowledge how wrong it was to ignore & enable his corrupt, dishonest, & divisive agenda. Total denunciation of a despot’s legacy is necessary to eradicate any remaining malignancy. — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) January 9, 2021

Communist flack says what?#GetBent — M D Campbell 🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MCampbell1041) January 10, 2021

You are an enemy of the people. And the Constitution. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 10, 2021

How is life as a Walmart greeter, Johnny Boy? — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) January 10, 2021

No. That's not how Liberty works. And this doesn't sound like that @JoeBiden Unity I keep hearing about. — Jim Cooper (@JimCoopr) January 10, 2021

They must also say 100 Hail Marys and flog themselves with a scourge for an hour. — Tsukkomi (@ljenkins314) January 10, 2021

It's puzzling that communists and traitors seem to think they have a lot of moral high ground for others to climb, these days, don't you think? — Sean Wilson (@Connectionary) January 10, 2021

Using words like “cleansing “ and “eradicate” is crazy af — nursemaryc (@MCHaysRN) January 10, 2021

Why do you literally look like a villain from The Purge franchise? — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) January 10, 2021

Blow me, traitor. — Sheik Yerbouti (@YerboutiSheik) January 10, 2021

You have the credibility of a snake oil salesman, the integrity of a pimp, the ethics of a con man, and the morality of a python. You belong in prison. — President Elect Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) January 10, 2021

We've always known Brennan is a Communist. The scary part is how many of our fellow Americans agree with him and have no qualms about doing away with half of America. — Pamela Version 2.021 ♜☄️ (@Timpanist) January 10, 2021

This sounds like a threat John. Are you using Twitter to threaten people and incite them? My understanding was that was against the rules. — Andrew Hale (@155ash) January 10, 2021

Dude, STFU — Eric Christen (@ericdchristen) January 10, 2021

