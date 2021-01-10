Not sure why AOC decided to pick a fight with Ted Cruz but here we are.

Then again, she’s been picking fights with him for months now so we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised. And considering how many people are calling for his head for simply doing as his constiuents asked … maybe she thought she had the upper hand.

She, of course, did not.

Epic hypocrisy. Facts: 1) Nazis are evil bigots. 2) You & your anti-Israel pals blocked a resolution condemning antisemitism—which I passed unanimously in the Senate. https://t.co/kYQGO4zVVU 3) Unless they are genocidal, calling your political opponents Nazis is atrocious. https://t.co/ZV5dhUDRzD — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 9, 2021

How short AOC’s memory is when it comes to Israel.

She fired back with a receipt of her own, which only makde Ted’s response even better because she really thought she had him THIS time.

.@tedcruz again, you are lying. Pull the Clerk record. I proudly voted for the resolution against antisemitism you cite. Your statements are growing increasingly erratic and unfounded in fact. I do not call all my opponents Nazis. But rest assured, Neo-Nazis are my opponents. https://t.co/5uzOIwp1GV pic.twitter.com/rp1OgjJl2T — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 9, 2021

She tried.

She had to know Ted would remember what really happen but still, she tried.

Ted dropped the hammer.

Not true. The “record” you cite is the show vote on the watered-down House resolution AFTER you BLOCKED the resolution condemning antisemitism. See: https://t.co/CHlYTvFEDf You support BDS. And you demand candidates promise NOT to visit Israel: https://t.co/6aKBDKUtAy https://t.co/Z7Kc4zfQ5D — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 9, 2021

Huh, she didn’t have a comeback for this.

Color us shocked.

And she was doing so well … JUST kidding.

Bloods in the barmaids hands pic.twitter.com/kY6zK7DeOj — jimmyc1215 (@j1mmyc81) January 9, 2021

Maybe AOC should take a look at her own party before attacking Ted Cruz about unrest … just sayin’.

***

