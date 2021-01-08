Raise your hand if you really don’t give any effs what Andrew Cuomo thinks about Trump resigning or being impeached?

Wow, that’s a lotta hands in the air.

Not sure why he felt the need to chime in here, maybe he had a break in between putting sick people with COVID into nursing homes.

We call on Governor Cuomo to resign.

If he refuses, we call for impeachment.

Yup, that has about as much pull as his tweet does.

Ewwwww, such a bad visual.

Seriously.

This seems about right.

***

