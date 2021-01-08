You have to wonder if Oliver Darcy realizes he’s Oliver Darcy and that he works for CNN sometimes.

Seriously, talk about zero self-awareness.

Now CNN’s @oliverdarcy is going after cable companies for carrying Fox News pic.twitter.com/RtTrqJdTXa — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

Remember over the summer when pundits on CNN literally endorsed the violence we were seeing from Antifa and in some cases BLM? But he wants cable companies to pull Fox News off the air EVEN THOUGH Fox has actually started reporting against the president. What it might really boil down to is he doesn’t like the competition OR he’s jelly that his bro Brian Stelter spends all of his free time watching Fox News and not hanging out with him

This is why I posted that supercut yesterday of media personalities endorsing violence. Oliver is trying to use Wednesday’s events to deplatform conservative media outlets — despite CNN/MSNBC doing far more to contribute to today’s charged political environment. pic.twitter.com/WFR8AKu8FB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 8, 2021

Oliver’s obsession with Fox continues.

He's such a nannering scold. — President Elect BGH – (@kissmycamo / Parler) (@KissMyCamo) January 8, 2021

He really is.

It’s like going to work for CNN just makes people unbearable.

Curious how this fits with the 'Fairness Doctrine' they were all about like… a week ago? — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) January 8, 2021

It’s ok. MSNBC was almost dead before trump. Dead again and cnn will be on their way out too. They’ve become addicted to drama and Biden will put them all to sleep. — PartyofOne (@ADmomof3) January 8, 2021

Yup. Without Trump to b*tch about all day every day for hate clicks and taps they’ll soon be fairly irrelevant.

Lol. Fox turned left. Ollie isn’t very bright. — 🇺🇸 Marilyn (President-Elect) (@AgnesClaire) January 8, 2021

This is evil. — 🌈😷Gunpowder&Vanilla🔫💻 (@Autumn__Fox) January 8, 2021

This is CNN.

***

