If you don’t already think corporate media are a bunch of frothy-mouthed, biased, ridiculous, losers in a dumpster of awful take a look at this ‘montage’ from Tom Elliott where you can watch a bunch of them not only excuse but ENDORSE violence from ANTIFA over the summer.

No, really, watch these brave firefighters show you who they really are:

Flashback: Watch the media endorse political violence from Antifa pic.twitter.com/RzBFXUM6QB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 7, 2021

Media LOVE themselves certain types of violence, y’all.

It’s good for clicks and taps and they can pat themselves on the back pretending they did something.

Gross, right?

Every time — claudia tassey (@ctassey) January 7, 2021

Yup.

It’s almost as if @donlemon and @ChrisCuomo feel they can speak with any level of bias or arrogance they wish…😏 — Cathryn (@Xingu1882) January 7, 2021

Because they CAN. There are no consequences for fueling the mob when you’re on the Left. Even when that mob is setting buildings on fire and killing people. NOPE. Their anger was JUSTIFIED ya’ know.

The people at the Capitol are just a bunch of racist Nazis who hate puppies or something.

Yeah, we know, it’s all dumb.

I’m tired of watching it, I grow weary of the hypocrisy and malfeasance. — Looseel Scott (@LooseelScott) January 7, 2021

Let’s not forget Cuomo said “who says protests should be polite or peaceful”. Celebrities and Dems had funds to bail out violent anarchist in MN pic.twitter.com/Waf6bqW127 — Cory Mills (@CoryMills_PACEM) January 7, 2021

THAT’S RIGHT!

They were raising BAIL for the a-holes getting arrested for burning buildings down and assaulting people.

FFS.

