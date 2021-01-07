You can always count on Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to jump in the middle of drama for attention. After all, she signed up for all of this political mumbo-jumbo at a pseudo-audition so attention is pretty much oxygen to her.

Even we keep covering her (sorry!) but when we see something this silly on Twitter we just can’t help ourselves.

The curse of being a Twitchy editor:

Our republic is in great danger, and it is imperiled further without swift action to protect it. The President incited an attack on Congress. He is deeply unstable. The Cabinet must invoke the 25th amendment. Congress must also pursue impeachment and removal of the President. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

Wasn’t it AOC who lectured people for being upset about riots this past summer? Hrm.

She’s hardly alone in her hypocrisy (we’ve written story after story after story on the media and Democrats who cheered Antifa now screaming about the siege) but that it came from her AFTER she all but endorsed political violence over the summer from her side?

Girl, please.

Additionally, Congress must pass @RepCori’s resolution to investigate for sanction and expulsion any member of Congress who helped incite this attack on our nation. https://t.co/0mCNm590Uo — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

Because THAT will totally help heal the division.

She couldn’t be dumber if she tried.

We’ve seen bologna sandwiches with more common sense than her.

You're an idiot. You're going to make things worse. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 7, 2021

Yup.

F off clown. He's gone on 13 days. — EJM1963WI 🏌️ (@ejm1963) January 7, 2021

Nice job at deescalating the political rhetoric, crazy lady. — Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) January 7, 2021

Screw you and your fake outrage. It is right and proper for politicians to be afraid of the people. We have forgotten that for too long. — Rev.Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD CashApp:$GigiKlowen (@Locke_Wiggins) January 7, 2021

Yup, that here.

It’s ok when her side does it.

Something.

‘To folks who complain protest demands make others uncomfortable … that’s the point.’

She said so herself.

***

