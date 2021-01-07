Ok, does it sound like Chris Murphy is blaming the military for yesterday’s protest to you guys? Because it sorta seems like he is to this editor …

We get it, Democrats hate the military and are probably itching to cut their budget and start bowing to our enemies in China and Iran again BUT c’mon man, this is just cheap.

Then again it is Chris Murphy we’re talking about.

One of the key questions from yesterday is why it took hours for there to be a response from the U.S. military to an armed invasion of the United States Capitol. Why spend $700B on the military if they can’t defend the Capitol from attack? — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 7, 2021

See what we mean? They never let a crisis got to waste.

Because the military isn't your personal police force and you're not that special? — That’s “Dr. Moodyredhead” to you, pal… (@moodyredhead) January 7, 2021

If only Chris would you know, do a little research before asking a stupid question and YES, there is such a thing as a stupid question. We refer you to AOC’s timeline on any day of the week.

Why don't we start with why federal law enforcement was turned away. https://t.co/wjgoSwV5c3 — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) January 7, 2021

Awwww.

So that’s why, Chris.

Because the Mayor of DC specifically told the federal government that she had no need for their assistance on Jan 5th, assclown. — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) January 7, 2021

Assclown. Now, that is an insult we don’t hear often enough.

I want to know why no one drone strikes people driving slow in the left lane. Why do we spend $700 million on the military if we don't have traffic control? — Charles DeGlopper (@bronzebarbarian) January 7, 2021

Right?!

Freakin’ slow drivers in the left lane.

Note, here is where we typically highlight others who realize how stupid Chris is BUT the number of people on his thread who are as stupid if not stupider than him is impressive … and not in a good way. If you’re bored we suggest you wander over and read through the replies but we just can’t put all of our readers through that amount of stupid. Especially after we JUST wrote about AOC.

You understand.

***

Related:

NOT helping! AOC’s thread calling for removal of Trump AND Republicans for ‘inciting attack on the nation’ does NOT go well, like at all

A-hole fascist says WHAT? ABC’s Rick Klein claiming Trump’s movement needs to be ‘cleansed’ BACKFIRES bigly

Yup, they SUCK: Tom Elliott’s montage of media literally ENDORSING political violence from ANTIFA absolutely infuriating (watch)