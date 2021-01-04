Jon Ossoff thought this was a good tweet.

We’re starting to see why he lost the last time around.

If he is saying the Senate seat is Perdue’s then isn’t he entitled to it?

Are we overthinking?

David Perdue thinks he's entitled to his Senate seat. He isn't. — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) January 4, 2021

Welp, at least Ossoff knows the seat belongs to Perdue.

By his own logic and his own tweet.

But orange man bad!

Wait, that doesn’t quite work, does it?

Our bad.

Then again, we suppose even if Trump truly is done the Left will go on blaming him for everything for the duration of Biden’s ‘senate’ term.

The resemblance is uncanny.

Why doesn't he move to CA? Since his fundraising comes from the Hollywood crowd, he'd wrap up a seat there before the moving van was unloaded. — Chris Clinkinbeard (@Clinkin53) January 4, 2021

Fair point.

He’d probably do great in CA since the bulk of his supporters are there and not in Georgia anyway.

Nor is ossoff qualified. Hes a smug, trust fund know it all. I cant eait to quit seeing him lecture us on tv. — All school (@allschool) January 4, 2021

Another rich, trust-fund Democrat accusing a Republican of privilege.

Funny how the GOP more and more becomes the party of the working man.

***

