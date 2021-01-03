We realize The Lincoln Project is desperate to find a way to remain relevant now that the 2020 election is over (sort of), but c’mon man. Even Joe Biden would think this thread from Steve Schmidt is quite frankly, schit.

See what we did there?

Granted, Joe would have to understand what the internet is and then figure out what Twitter and tweets are BUT eventually after someone read it to him and broke out the puppets and crayons to explain it to him even HE would think this is pathetic.

Take a gander:

The die is cast for the Republican Party. It will be destroyed on January 6th in much the same way the Whig party was destroyed by the passage of the Kansas-Nebraska Act in 1854. The act unraveled the Missouri compromise and allowed for the westward expansion of slavery. 1/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

Slavery.

Right.

Yeah, we know, keep going.

The party could not survive its factionalism. There could be no more accommodation, compromise and partnership between pro-slavery and anti-slavery Whigs. A new political party was born, the Republican Party. That party will divide into irreconcilable factions on January 6th. 2/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

Keep in mind, Steve was a Republican, lost an election to Obama, pretended he was somehow some great principled conservative under Trump, and then announced he was a Democrat. Not to mention every Republican senator he and his crap org tried to unseat won their elections.

The 6th will commence a political civil war inside the GOP. The autocratic side will roll over the pro-democracy remnant of the GOP like the Wehrmacht did the Belgian Army in 1940. The ‘22 GOP primary season will be a blood letting. The 6th will be a loyalty test. The purge 3/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

It’s autocratic to want to verify the results of an election.

He seriously believes that.

And now he’s bringing up Germany.

will follow. Does anybody doubt the outcome of the @IvankaTrump vs. @marcorubio primary in Florida? Anyone willing to make a bet on @robportman? It turns out JFK was right. The problem of trying to ride the tiger is the likelihood of winding up inside the tiger. The poisonous 4/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

Told you this was stupid.

Fruit from four years of collaboration and complicity with Trumps insanity, illiberalism and incompetence are ready for harvest. It will kill the GOP because it’s Pro Democracy faction and Autocratic factions can no more exist together then could the Whig Party hold together 5/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, any member of The Lincoln Project babbling about someone else’s insanity is just hilarious.

The abolitionist with the Slave master. It won’t happen over night but the destination is clear. The Conservative party in America is dead. It may continue to bear the name “Republican” but it will be no such thing. Fascism has indeed come to America and as was once predicted 6 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

Democrats were the slave masters, Steve. And again, wanting to verify an election is not fascism. There’s a reason the process is built in already …

It is wrapped in the flag and carrying a cross. This movement must be defeated. It cannot be appeased, accommodated or negotiated with. It must be recognized for what it is and we must all recognize the new age of American politics it has wrought. It has reset the debate 7/ — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

PEOPLE WHO WANT FREEDOM SHOULD BE DEFEATED.

No wonder he jumped ship and ran over to the Democrats.

Entirely. There are only two sides in American politics now. There is the American side and the Autocratic side. May God help us all if we falter, flag or fail in defense of American democracy. 8 — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) January 3, 2021

Holy crap, this was dumb.

We’d apologize for making you read it BUT since we had to we thought it was only fair.

Heh.

Dude. Wait till you see what your new leftist pals do to you after you help their coming totalitarian regime. — Attila the Honeybun (@AttilaSaysMeow) January 3, 2021

Aoc still isn't gonna gift for you. — ken (@steelerfanaticx) January 3, 2021

Sure stevey. — Tweet As A Weapon 🇺🇸 (@the_hitman8403) January 3, 2021

I'm old enough to remember when the GOP was destroyed as a party in Nov 2008, much in part due to Steve Schmidt himself. Good times. — Titan (@BOOB_level) January 3, 2021

And the westward expansion of slavery was largely advocated by Democrats. — Andrew Broering (@AndrewBroering) January 3, 2021

He’s rolling.

Wait, this isn't parody? That makes it even funnier. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) January 3, 2021

You know, maybe that’s what The Lincoln Project could do now – admit they’re just a parody.

That could WORK.

***

