We realize The Lincoln Project is desperate to find a way to remain relevant now that the 2020 election is over (sort of), but c’mon man. Even Joe Biden would think this thread from Steve Schmidt is quite frankly, schit.

See what we did there?

Granted, Joe would have to understand what the internet is and then figure out what Twitter and tweets are BUT eventually after someone read it to him and broke out the puppets and crayons to explain it to him even HE would think this is pathetic.

Take a gander:

Slavery.

Right.

Yeah, we know, keep going.

Keep in mind, Steve was a Republican, lost an election to Obama, pretended he was somehow some great principled conservative under Trump, and then announced he was a Democrat. Not to mention every Republican senator he and his crap org tried to unseat won their elections.

It’s autocratic to want to verify the results of an election.

He seriously believes that.

And now he’s bringing up Germany.

Told you this was stupid.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, any member of The Lincoln Project babbling about someone else’s insanity is just hilarious.

Democrats were the slave masters, Steve. And again, wanting to verify an election is not fascism. There’s a reason the process is built in already …

PEOPLE WHO WANT FREEDOM SHOULD BE DEFEATED.

No wonder he jumped ship and ran over to the Democrats.

Holy crap, this was dumb.

We’d apologize for making you read it BUT since we had to we thought it was only fair.

Heh.

He’s rolling.

You know, maybe that’s what The Lincoln Project could do now – admit they’re just a parody.

That could WORK.

***

