Look at that, Joe and DOCTOR Jill Biden were all set to help ring in 2021 in a cute, festive, funny yet awkward build-up without real people … and they couldn’t even do that right.

Seriously, if this isn’t foreshadowing for the sh*tshow we know Sleepy Joe and his circus of an administration have in store for this country we don’t know what is.

Watch this dumpster fire:

WOMP WOMP WOMP.

Jill couldn’t get it to work and she’s A DOCTOR, man! Let that sink in for a sec.

Heh.

Makes you wonder why they didn’t have ol’ Joe push the button in the first place but maybe they assumed he was just too weak, lost, or confused to do it himself.

Likely.

..and there you have it. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) January 1, 2021

Yup.

Sneak peek at January 6 — Fake News Rehab (@FakeNewsRehab) January 1, 2021

Could be?

And…his "term" will be just as successful! — Elizabeth Sexton-Haley (@sext_haley_eliz) January 1, 2021

It’s like his Presidency 🤣🤣🤣 a whole lot of buildup for nothing! — Fang Fang Spy-Elect 🇺🇸❤️ (@ourrealreel) January 1, 2021

This editor made this same exact face.

Part 2… Fail on Inauguration Day. — Eddie B (@EddieV27571181) January 1, 2021

A complete failure at everything. — DK (@KingDkf35462) January 1, 2021

Sure looks that way.

But hey, he won more votes than any other presidential candidate in HISTORY, man.

Perfect metaphor — President Elect Dr. Joey Cicero 🇺🇸 (@joeycicer0) January 1, 2021

We couldn’t have asked for a more perfect symbol of Joe Biden and the Democrats who elected him.

Made in China. — Junior Temporim 🇧🇷 (@temporimpmmg) January 1, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what he did there.

And likely accurate AF.

We KNEW Biden reminded us of someone.

YOU’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIE IN THERE!

Ok, that image will not be going away from our brains anytime soon … thanks.

Well they couldn’t cheat at that one could they. — President-Elect Maxx Aldin (@McCuckTownMayor) January 1, 2021

Ouch.

And good one.

Happy New Years, folks. 🙂

***

