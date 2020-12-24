Brave firefighter Maggie Haberman seems super upset with President Trump calling a presser at 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve. We’re honestly surprised she didn’t bother to make some sort of Ebenezer Scrooge dig.

She does realize lots and lots of Americans get up that early (or earlier) for work on Christmas Eve as well? Or that there are millions of Americans who don’t have a job who would love to have to get up early and get paid a good amount to sit around whining about the president.

Just absolutely zero self-awareness with these people:

Yes. He scheduled it that early because he’s trying to be mean to you all. OR, and hear us out, he would like to spend the day with his family since it’s Christmas Eve and he assumes all of you whiners would like to spend the day with your families as well so he scheduled it early to get it out of the way?

You all know if he scheduled it at noon they’d be complaining about it as well.

Trump can’t win with the media.

Richard Grenell blasted her:

Trending

Learn to code.

What Richard said.

Bravo.

And he’s so right, she and the other brave firefighters running into flaming buildings already know what they’re going to write so quit’cher b*tchin’. What, does she think we believe that she and the others will suddenly start actually reporting on Trump?

He is.

And then they’d complain about … wait, we see what he did here.

Well played.

Put it in a drip.

So stick THAT in your pipe and smoke it!

***

Related:

‘Maybe he’ll pardon your comedy’: Douche-canoe Christopher Titus’ nasty dig at both Trump and Rush Limbaugh flops GLORIOUSLY

Now THIS is the American dream –> Powerful thread about once-a-janitor Richard Montañez is what you need to read TODAY

‘Obama, Clinton, W. get millions, YOU get $600’: Thread goes through COVID relief bill line-by-line and it’s HILARIOUSLY infuriating

Tags: christmas evemaggie habermanpresserRichard GrenellTrump