Brave firefighter Maggie Haberman seems super upset with President Trump calling a presser at 7:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve. We’re honestly surprised she didn’t bother to make some sort of Ebenezer Scrooge dig.

She does realize lots and lots of Americans get up that early (or earlier) for work on Christmas Eve as well? Or that there are millions of Americans who don’t have a job who would love to have to get up early and get paid a good amount to sit around whining about the president.

Just absolutely zero self-awareness with these people:

A way to stick it to the WH press corps he hates is a 7:30 AM call time on Christmas Eve for a currently empty public schedule https://t.co/yqdfyBYMeL — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) December 24, 2020

Yes. He scheduled it that early because he’s trying to be mean to you all. OR, and hear us out, he would like to spend the day with his family since it’s Christmas Eve and he assumes all of you whiners would like to spend the day with your families as well so he scheduled it early to get it out of the way?

You all know if he scheduled it at noon they’d be complaining about it as well.

Trump can’t win with the media.

Richard Grenell blasted her:

Write the story early. We already know what you are going to say anyway. And please stop whining about showing up for work – or learn to code. https://t.co/Rn2DkQPKJe — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) December 24, 2020

Learn to code.

What Richard said.

Bravo.

And he’s so right, she and the other brave firefighters running into flaming buildings already know what they’re going to write so quit’cher b*tchin’. What, does she think we believe that she and the others will suddenly start actually reporting on Trump?

Richard …you are PRICELESS! — Vegas Patriot 2020 (@heididickerson) December 24, 2020

He is.

A 5pm presser would be better. — Ignore Garcetti (@ignore_garcetti) December 24, 2020

And then they’d complain about … wait, we see what he did here.

Well played.

Thank you @RichardGrenell ! I have worked countless holidays in my career in hospitality. I would give anything to have to report to work tomorrow since I have been out of work since March. You are right-they wrote their story anyway. — Michigander (@PatriotMLQ) December 24, 2020

Inject this into my veins. — Will Davis (@Aslan89572240) December 24, 2020

Put it in a drip.

He's an early riser, anyway. Just for her Parthian shot, bump it up to 6.45 am. — Deckard2019 (@Deckard20191) December 24, 2020

So stick THAT in your pipe and smoke it!

***

