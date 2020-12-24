Thank goodness for Sister Toldjah (who incidentally writes for our sister site, RedState) tweeting these screenshots of Oliver Darcy complaining about Maria Bartiromo because he’s blocked so many Twitchy editors over the years we’ve lost count.

Must be our winning personalities.

Anyway, seems Darcy has taken issue with Bartiromo accusing her of being a propagandist.

Yes, someone who works for CNN is calling someone ELSE a propagandist.

Stop laughing.

Ok, laugh. It’s pretty damn funny, especially the way Sister Toldjah framed it:

.@oliverdarcy lecturing another journalist for allegedly being a "full-blown propagandist" is like Stacey Abrams scolding those who lose on election day for not conceding in a timely manner. https://t.co/cb5QjrXjA9 — Sister Toldjah, VP of BS Detection 😁 (@sistertoldjah) December 23, 2020

Governor Stacey Abrams couldn’t be reached for comment.

Heh.

Oliver Darcy accusing someone ELSE of propaganda … now THAT’S funny.

And not funny ‘haha,’ funny-sad.

And cringe.

And embarrassing.

And awkward.

@CNN and @oliverdarcy are the echo chamber for #CCP agenda to keep Americans’ heads in the sand. We The People see through it. — neenerb (@waterskiingma) December 24, 2020

It’s like he doesn’t realize we can see what he says and read what he writes and tweets.

Derp.

This coming from the Clinton News Network — Scott (@Sandpuppy02) December 23, 2020

Clinton News Network.

Commie News Network.

Both work.

CNN LOL — President-Elect Patrick Healy (@_WaitWWhat_) December 23, 2020

We laughed too.

Admitting you’re an a-hole is the first step.

Considering who employs you, this is hilarious. — Dr. Vincent “Kingsley” Charles IS Mr. Christmas! (@YesThatVCharles) December 23, 2020

It is both hilarious AND sadly pathetic.

In other words, CNN.

Projecting much? — Barrett Cody 🐻 🐗 🤠 🇺🇸 ⚾️ (@huz03) December 23, 2020

It’s what they do best.

C'mon Oliver get it off your chest you'll feel so much better when U make a full admision!🤷‍♂️ — MrMysteryGuest (@MrMysteryGuest1) December 23, 2020

We’re here for you bro!

Confession is good for the soul. Well done. — Hilo236 (@hilo236) December 23, 2020

Amen.

Look in the mirror TWICE.

Finally!

Chaplin! Yes!

Pot calling the kettle black, bro. — Joe (@im_Joe_Nasty) December 23, 2020

Something like that.

Bro.

***

