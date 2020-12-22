We have written about some long-a*s threads but this one may well top the list. Luckily, it’s also one of the best threads we’ve written about … maybe ever. Oilfield Rando was good enough to go through the COVID relief bill and pull out the more ridiculous parts of it …
When you’re done reading this thread you may well need a stiff drink.
Take a look:
https://t.co/cbZopHR0ax pic.twitter.com/prR4oFHhBZ
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Go cram the Washington Monument up your asses, Congress. pic.twitter.com/ggV7WjOv3f
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
What he said.
Making it rain on the bureaucrats right out of the gate, with $47,000,000 for "Processing, researching, and marketing".
Public engagement, support services, miscellaneous supplies and expenses….this is the administrative state pigs flooding their trough pic.twitter.com/q2cZevC8tK
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Reminder, Americans who will actually receive assistance (and that’s not all of us) will get a whopping $600.
Keep going.
$24,192,000 for the Office of the Chief Economist.
What do these guys even do? Always fun learning about government offices you didn't even know existed. pic.twitter.com/GnVVf6lCsq
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
And they wonder why we say government is too damn big.
$9,629,000 for the Office of Budget and Program Analysis, which is amazing considering the government hasn't had a budget in like a decade pic.twitter.com/YwTHdJPQW1
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Nearly $10 million for an office focused on budgeting is sadly ironic.
The Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights gets almost a cool million, with $22.8 million to blow through.
This is what your grievance studies can get you if your parents have the right friends in DC. pic.twitter.com/AtIuRG7OQM
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
$4.2 million for the Office Of Ethics, which is f**king hilarious considering you won't find an ounce of them in that entire town.
$809,000 for the "Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics"?
Why do vague bureaucrats get this much of our money? pic.twitter.com/IMUw6lGcA1
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Reminder, Americans are getting $600.
Another $809,000 for another Under Secretary, the one for "Marketing and Regulatory Programs".
Again, who the hell are these people? pic.twitter.com/nVCHbf2do2
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
FFS.
Small business are going to hell but rest assured that the screwworm program will still get its $5,000,000,000 pic.twitter.com/Z80VWqgfRJ
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Dafuq?
Another $809,000 for the under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services. They're expected to pay one other person out of that. Bureaucrats got it made. pic.twitter.com/PqxDNzqktL
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Seriously.
While Americans get $600 of THEIR OWN MONEY BACK.
The Office of Codex Alimentarius? These bitches work in the Hogwarts office? Anyways, $4.8 mil for the wizards pic.twitter.com/XYNmuBfkMA
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Stumbled across my first green energy scam handout. Why are tax dollars used like this? pic.twitter.com/XuHNBQ2vWq
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Because orange man bad?
Nope, wait, that doesn’t work anymore.
$5,000,000 for a pilot program to give a regional consortium sewer system contracts, which has the appropriate buzzwords attached to make it legit. "Historically impoverished communities" pic.twitter.com/DaxiR0LAk4
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
All the eye-rolls.
Another $10,000,000 to push renewables in rural communities. Hope you're ready for solar farms to pop up in cow pastures that can power a coffee pot or two. pic.twitter.com/NNOlIliKS9
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
$3,000,000 to fight the cogongrass. $600 to fight your prolonged mandated unemployment. pic.twitter.com/m6sjLTvnqn
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
What a bunch of jackas*es.
NOAA needs $1.5 billion for new toys over the next 3 years. Must be nice. pic.twitter.com/XScBrGKekF
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Must be.
$65 million to restore salmon populations. $600 to restore your stolen livelihood. pic.twitter.com/QyoWpoRZMQ
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Why do you think they had to put this in here? pic.twitter.com/2C5Uf0LNJi
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Yikes.
$208,000,000 to upgrade the Census Bureau's computer systems. LOL. pic.twitter.com/l5iE07gklL
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
If we don’t laugh we will never stop throwing up.
ASHANTI GOT HER OWN ALERT NETWORK WUUUUUUUT pic.twitter.com/L6NIVJqvnR
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
I'm not even on page 200 and first beer is toast
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
$35,000,000 for bodycams, $AAXN stock going to the MOOOOOON!!!!! pic.twitter.com/cPrQ15KIIT
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Wtf is the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys? pic.twitter.com/g4fVzCgFIO
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Don’t ask.
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
I guess Repubs had to put this in because last time Biden was in the White House, his boss decided it would be wise to trade a bunch of terrorists for a deserter pic.twitter.com/W1tK5CCDmI
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Guess so.
Are you in the Syria vicinity and would like access to $710,000,000 worth of US military weapons and training?
Here's all we need from you: pic.twitter.com/EZfZWgi5SA
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Respect for human rights and the rule of law.
Who are these people?!
$750,000,000 for Fossil Energy Research Development? Who gets this? API? pic.twitter.com/eXRcIfo6zh
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
What exactly are Naval Oil Shale Reserve Activities? pic.twitter.com/rwOzY6Pj0q
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
LOL wonder if Nikola got anything out of the "Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program".
The US government is the perfect idiot investor for that one. pic.twitter.com/86trrAlkfu
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
$222,724,000 to update the IRS's "business systems".
You know, the IRS that said they were too poor to investigate super-wealthy offenders, and that's why they focused on investigating the middle class. pic.twitter.com/dkfKz9zgDi
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
The IRS struggles with returns but you better not be late with your taxes.
Metaphor Alert: DC needs $8,000,000 from the Feds because it's literally overflowing with human shit pic.twitter.com/9lv620DaB4
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
FFS.
$135,500,000 for one federal courthouse.
We will be condemned to federal penitentiaries in only the FINEST PALACES IN THE LAND!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qvJqHaTShZ
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Didn't see $94.5 million for the federal courthouse in Tennessee, I am deceased pic.twitter.com/x3qcnwFvF1
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Five former Presidents will get $4,400,000.
You got $600. pic.twitter.com/0eqFNizYkU
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Unbelievable.
I need a quick shower I suddenly feel disgusting
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
Welp reckon we'll go back to buying all our IT stuff from China, what could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/sWRhTJPAjG
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
The restrictions on employee training are kind of interesting. Seems like a sneaky ban on Critical Race Theory, no? Good ammo for federal employees who want to get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/IP7lWRqmRh
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
"Oh sweet they're gonna stop spying on us"
*reads exceptions*
"Lol jk" pic.twitter.com/SLDYuEgfzL
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
THIS IS BULLSHIT, LET OUR OLYMPIANS DOPE!! pic.twitter.com/THpJwkk1JR
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
If the Feds are going to use our tax dollars to feed news stories to their pet journalists, they have to add a disclaimer. Big win, @GOP! pic.twitter.com/VCnHm8Gsm4
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
In exchange for their $600 windfall, taxpayers will be providing the Federal Record Centers Program with a $50,000,000 bailout to "offset the loss of user charges" due to the pandemic.
How exactly did that work? Are these record requests only done in person? pic.twitter.com/4TuKNoMOgg
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
$2,000,000 for DHS snitches. Your boy Rando bout to head to the border to do recon on illegals! pic.twitter.com/pPNELu2W1A
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
*blinks* pic.twitter.com/CPjihRiqfi
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
We got nothin’.
$21,125,000 in grants to preserve Civil Rights Movement Sites seems………excessive pic.twitter.com/CDRPGdxpbu
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
WHOOOA GO OUTSIDE AND LOOK AT JUPITER AND SATURN THAT'S FREAKING BADASS
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
Damn. $150,812,000 for the offshore O&G regulators. Thas a lot. pic.twitter.com/BHwPwkL0q0
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
$129 million for the Navajo Irrigation Project. Damn. pic.twitter.com/WmxVNLm2XI
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020
The EPA is getting $33.7 million for new or improved facilities.
Sorry you're about to lose your house, here's $600 pic.twitter.com/ccghst9tKd
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Seems fair.
$59.5 million for grants for the "Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Program".
So if you strap a laptop to a water pipeline or something, you can probably get $10 million in taxpayer funding pic.twitter.com/kB9V2ZinTe
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Legit.
$10.8 million for the Institute Of American Indian And Alaska Native Culture And Arts Development Institute. pic.twitter.com/WXqwB7IZug
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
$818,192,000 for the Smithsonian pic.twitter.com/FHBIEy2cP2
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
LOL $153,242,000 for National Gallery of Art salaries and expenses, another $23.2 mil for facilities.
DC has absolutely no skin in the game, not an ounce. pic.twitter.com/lJr8FcdHPP
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Nope. None of them have gone without in any way.
Kennedy Center funding:
$26,400,000 for operations/maintenance
$14,000,000 for upgrades
Can't have our elites going to black tie balls in a shithole, now can we? pic.twitter.com/IP3KyCXl1a
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Wonder if they’ll fire more musicians.
National Endowment for the Arts: $167,500,000
National Endowment for Humanities: $167,500,000
Commission of Fine Arts (7 members): $3,240,000
Advisory Council on Historic Preservation: $7,400,000
Our cultural betters are extremely well compensated…..by us. pic.twitter.com/ry2sRL7976
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Never forget, it’s your money they’re spending.
Guys I haven’t even gotten to page 1000
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
I'm down with this. Community colleges have some incredible technical programs hidden behind a jungle of useless ones. pic.twitter.com/Wyz9ims4F6
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
There's a reason Joe Manchin is still in the Senate despite his state turning redder than the devil's dick.
The dude delivers real cash money to his state, his whole career. pic.twitter.com/1Fpp06ZgWx
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Record American unemployment, and the ones who still have a job will be paying $93,896,000 for migrant farmworker programs.
I see you, Chamber of Commerce. pic.twitter.com/0nKjGKDPDE
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
This is a good thing. Few unions will get paid off, but lots of folks will get quality job training pic.twitter.com/jUp7La4S6l
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Wow, had no idea there was a Black Lung Disability Trust Fund pic.twitter.com/PPNrbqAQRU
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
$251,018,000 for Howard University. 6,500 students. $29,000 tuition. pic.twitter.com/EkWca0ouGy
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Cripes.
$4,203,000 for salaries/expenses for the House Joint Committee on taxation. Too perfect. pic.twitter.com/IlD88aoMQq
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
That there is more irony.
Gonna go back to this $98,000,000 expense for the Capitol Power Plant every time they increase energy costs for us peasants over the next four years pic.twitter.com/J6D1TZCKah
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Sorry you're struggling so much this year, but the Capital City needs $20,986,000 for their botanical garden and $24,751,000 for their visitor center.
May the odds be ever in your favor. pic.twitter.com/RpD2o09WR6
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Good luck with that $600 – you can get a new Playstation 5!
LOL imagine having these priorities right now. pic.twitter.com/Lju3YTaD9G
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
See you, Nancy.
An extra $5,000,000 to make sure politicians have immediate access to COVID care and testing. *whistles Hunger Games tune* pic.twitter.com/lECp3JzZce
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Wow.
Wtf is the Millennium Challenge Corporation and why do they get a billion dollars? pic.twitter.com/btAHQm8EiW
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
$33 million for technical assistance seems a little steep but wtf do I know pic.twitter.com/iAQgB5HFTG
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Hey remember that time the @GOP was going to get rid of the Export Import bank but now they just keep throwing $100 million at it every now and then?
Good times. pic.twitter.com/e12XaidL8U
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Still there?
We TOLD you, it’s long.
FYI I've switched to vodka. I'm also missing the Bachelorette for this.
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Us too.
GOOD THING THIS BILL SLAP FULL OF KLEPTOCRACY INCLUDES SOME ANTI-KLEPTOCRACY FUNDING FOR FOREIGN COUNTRIES pic.twitter.com/0Rt210EebG
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Well, on the bright side, we can't fund the PLO. Unless, of course, the incoming President says we can. pic.twitter.com/ynYUar6OM5
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
$15,000,000 in scholarships…….for Egyptians, in Egypt. The education racket is international! pic.twitter.com/app1a02drB
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
An additional $55 million for HHS. I'd be cool with them using a piece for demolishing that awful f**king statue out front of their building. pic.twitter.com/2cSx94ltgm
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
$81,880,000,000 for the Dept of Education. Wowza. That is absolutely bonkers pic.twitter.com/eKsykfrpEJ
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
ANOTHER $20,000,000 for Howard university, in addition to the aforementioned $251,000,000 pic.twitter.com/6YpNuFqjRS
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Blah blah tax stuff, blah blah PPP loans, will let the 80 bajillion other people tweeting about those handle it
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Hundreds of pages devoted to wifi for minority communities.
This does not seem like coronavirus relief. Like at all. pic.twitter.com/eHLhSZJIdc
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
It seems like DC is using COVID for a massive broadband program. pic.twitter.com/NMA9J350bK
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Alright I'm gonna go watch the Bachelorette. Might finish the last 2000 pages tonight, might tomorrow. Depends on my vodka intake
— Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020
Note, he did continue BUT this editor is tapping out.
What a total and complete sh*t-show this ‘relief’ bill is.
Wow.
***
Related:
Let them FIGHT! Ilhan Omar TORCHES young, healthy reps like AOC for getting COVID vaccination and we’re here FOR IT
‘Don’t let them BUY you off!’ Carol Roth rails against ‘lazy a-holes’ in Congress and their dumb-a*s stimulus bill in EPIC thread
Timing! Richard Grenell shares ‘concerns’ from two anonymous Politico reporters after Sam Stein says he’s joining the outlet