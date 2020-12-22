We have written about some long-a*s threads but this one may well top the list. Luckily, it’s also one of the best threads we’ve written about … maybe ever. Oilfield Rando was good enough to go through the COVID relief bill and pull out the more ridiculous parts of it …

When you’re done reading this thread you may well need a stiff drink.

Take a look:

Go cram the Washington Monument up your asses, Congress. pic.twitter.com/ggV7WjOv3f — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

What he said.

Making it rain on the bureaucrats right out of the gate, with $47,000,000 for "Processing, researching, and marketing". Public engagement, support services, miscellaneous supplies and expenses….this is the administrative state pigs flooding their trough pic.twitter.com/q2cZevC8tK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Reminder, Americans who will actually receive assistance (and that’s not all of us) will get a whopping $600.

Keep going.

$24,192,000 for the Office of the Chief Economist. What do these guys even do? Always fun learning about government offices you didn't even know existed. pic.twitter.com/GnVVf6lCsq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

And they wonder why we say government is too damn big.

$9,629,000 for the Office of Budget and Program Analysis, which is amazing considering the government hasn't had a budget in like a decade pic.twitter.com/YwTHdJPQW1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Nearly $10 million for an office focused on budgeting is sadly ironic.

The Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights gets almost a cool million, with $22.8 million to blow through. This is what your grievance studies can get you if your parents have the right friends in DC. pic.twitter.com/AtIuRG7OQM — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

$4.2 million for the Office Of Ethics, which is f**king hilarious considering you won't find an ounce of them in that entire town. $809,000 for the "Under Secretary for Research, Education, and Economics"? Why do vague bureaucrats get this much of our money? pic.twitter.com/IMUw6lGcA1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Reminder, Americans are getting $600.

Another $809,000 for another Under Secretary, the one for "Marketing and Regulatory Programs". Again, who the hell are these people? pic.twitter.com/nVCHbf2do2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

FFS.

Small business are going to hell but rest assured that the screwworm program will still get its $5,000,000,000 pic.twitter.com/Z80VWqgfRJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Dafuq?

Another $809,000 for the under Secretary for Food, Nutrition, and Consumer Services. They're expected to pay one other person out of that. Bureaucrats got it made. pic.twitter.com/PqxDNzqktL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Seriously.

While Americans get $600 of THEIR OWN MONEY BACK.

The Office of Codex Alimentarius? These bitches work in the Hogwarts office? Anyways, $4.8 mil for the wizards pic.twitter.com/XYNmuBfkMA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Stumbled across my first green energy scam handout. Why are tax dollars used like this? pic.twitter.com/XuHNBQ2vWq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Because orange man bad?

Nope, wait, that doesn’t work anymore.

$5,000,000 for a pilot program to give a regional consortium sewer system contracts, which has the appropriate buzzwords attached to make it legit. "Historically impoverished communities" pic.twitter.com/DaxiR0LAk4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

All the eye-rolls.

Another $10,000,000 to push renewables in rural communities. Hope you're ready for solar farms to pop up in cow pastures that can power a coffee pot or two. pic.twitter.com/NNOlIliKS9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

$3,000,000 to fight the cogongrass. $600 to fight your prolonged mandated unemployment. pic.twitter.com/m6sjLTvnqn — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

What a bunch of jackas*es.

NOAA needs $1.5 billion for new toys over the next 3 years. Must be nice. pic.twitter.com/XScBrGKekF — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Must be.

$65 million to restore salmon populations. $600 to restore your stolen livelihood. pic.twitter.com/QyoWpoRZMQ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Why do you think they had to put this in here? pic.twitter.com/2C5Uf0LNJi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Yikes.

$208,000,000 to upgrade the Census Bureau's computer systems. LOL. pic.twitter.com/l5iE07gklL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

If we don’t laugh we will never stop throwing up.

ASHANTI GOT HER OWN ALERT NETWORK WUUUUUUUT pic.twitter.com/L6NIVJqvnR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

I'm not even on page 200 and first beer is toast — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Wtf is the Commission on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys? pic.twitter.com/g4fVzCgFIO — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Don’t ask.

I guess Repubs had to put this in because last time Biden was in the White House, his boss decided it would be wise to trade a bunch of terrorists for a deserter pic.twitter.com/W1tK5CCDmI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Guess so.

Are you in the Syria vicinity and would like access to $710,000,000 worth of US military weapons and training? Here's all we need from you: pic.twitter.com/EZfZWgi5SA — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Who are these people?!

$750,000,000 for Fossil Energy Research Development? Who gets this? API? pic.twitter.com/eXRcIfo6zh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

What exactly are Naval Oil Shale Reserve Activities? pic.twitter.com/rwOzY6Pj0q — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

LOL wonder if Nikola got anything out of the "Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program". The US government is the perfect idiot investor for that one. pic.twitter.com/86trrAlkfu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

$222,724,000 to update the IRS's "business systems". You know, the IRS that said they were too poor to investigate super-wealthy offenders, and that's why they focused on investigating the middle class. pic.twitter.com/dkfKz9zgDi — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

The IRS struggles with returns but you better not be late with your taxes.

Metaphor Alert: DC needs $8,000,000 from the Feds because it's literally overflowing with human shit pic.twitter.com/9lv620DaB4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

FFS.

$135,500,000 for one federal courthouse. We will be condemned to federal penitentiaries in only the FINEST PALACES IN THE LAND!!!!! pic.twitter.com/qvJqHaTShZ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Didn't see $94.5 million for the federal courthouse in Tennessee, I am deceased pic.twitter.com/x3qcnwFvF1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Five former Presidents will get $4,400,000. You got $600. pic.twitter.com/0eqFNizYkU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Unbelievable.

I need a quick shower I suddenly feel disgusting — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

Welp reckon we'll go back to buying all our IT stuff from China, what could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/sWRhTJPAjG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

The restrictions on employee training are kind of interesting. Seems like a sneaky ban on Critical Race Theory, no? Good ammo for federal employees who want to get rid of it. pic.twitter.com/IP7lWRqmRh — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

"Oh sweet they're gonna stop spying on us" *reads exceptions* "Lol jk" pic.twitter.com/SLDYuEgfzL — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

THIS IS BULLSHIT, LET OUR OLYMPIANS DOPE!! pic.twitter.com/THpJwkk1JR — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

If the Feds are going to use our tax dollars to feed news stories to their pet journalists, they have to add a disclaimer. Big win, @GOP! pic.twitter.com/VCnHm8Gsm4 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

In exchange for their $600 windfall, taxpayers will be providing the Federal Record Centers Program with a $50,000,000 bailout to "offset the loss of user charges" due to the pandemic. How exactly did that work? Are these record requests only done in person? pic.twitter.com/4TuKNoMOgg — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

$2,000,000 for DHS snitches. Your boy Rando bout to head to the border to do recon on illegals! pic.twitter.com/pPNELu2W1A — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

We got nothin’.

$21,125,000 in grants to preserve Civil Rights Movement Sites seems………excessive pic.twitter.com/CDRPGdxpbu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

WHOOOA GO OUTSIDE AND LOOK AT JUPITER AND SATURN THAT'S FREAKING BADASS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Damn. $150,812,000 for the offshore O&G regulators. Thas a lot. pic.twitter.com/BHwPwkL0q0 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

$129 million for the Navajo Irrigation Project. Damn. pic.twitter.com/WmxVNLm2XI — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 21, 2020

The EPA is getting $33.7 million for new or improved facilities. Sorry you're about to lose your house, here's $600 pic.twitter.com/ccghst9tKd — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Seems fair.

$59.5 million for grants for the "Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Program". So if you strap a laptop to a water pipeline or something, you can probably get $10 million in taxpayer funding pic.twitter.com/kB9V2ZinTe — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Legit.

$10.8 million for the Institute Of American Indian And Alaska Native Culture And Arts Development Institute. pic.twitter.com/WXqwB7IZug — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

$818,192,000 for the Smithsonian pic.twitter.com/FHBIEy2cP2 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

LOL $153,242,000 for National Gallery of Art salaries and expenses, another $23.2 mil for facilities. DC has absolutely no skin in the game, not an ounce. pic.twitter.com/lJr8FcdHPP — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Nope. None of them have gone without in any way.

Kennedy Center funding: $26,400,000 for operations/maintenance

$14,000,000 for upgrades Can't have our elites going to black tie balls in a shithole, now can we? pic.twitter.com/IP3KyCXl1a — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Wonder if they’ll fire more musicians.

National Endowment for the Arts: $167,500,000

National Endowment for Humanities: $167,500,000

Commission of Fine Arts (7 members): $3,240,000

Advisory Council on Historic Preservation: $7,400,000 Our cultural betters are extremely well compensated…..by us. pic.twitter.com/ry2sRL7976 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Never forget, it’s your money they’re spending.

Guys I haven’t even gotten to page 1000 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

I'm down with this. Community colleges have some incredible technical programs hidden behind a jungle of useless ones. pic.twitter.com/Wyz9ims4F6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

There's a reason Joe Manchin is still in the Senate despite his state turning redder than the devil's dick. The dude delivers real cash money to his state, his whole career. pic.twitter.com/1Fpp06ZgWx — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Record American unemployment, and the ones who still have a job will be paying $93,896,000 for migrant farmworker programs. I see you, Chamber of Commerce. pic.twitter.com/0nKjGKDPDE — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

This is a good thing. Few unions will get paid off, but lots of folks will get quality job training pic.twitter.com/jUp7La4S6l — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Wow, had no idea there was a Black Lung Disability Trust Fund pic.twitter.com/PPNrbqAQRU — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Cripes.

$4,203,000 for salaries/expenses for the House Joint Committee on taxation. Too perfect. pic.twitter.com/IlD88aoMQq — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

That there is more irony.

Gonna go back to this $98,000,000 expense for the Capitol Power Plant every time they increase energy costs for us peasants over the next four years pic.twitter.com/J6D1TZCKah — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Sorry you're struggling so much this year, but the Capital City needs $20,986,000 for their botanical garden and $24,751,000 for their visitor center. May the odds be ever in your favor. pic.twitter.com/RpD2o09WR6 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Good luck with that $600 – you can get a new Playstation 5!

LOL imagine having these priorities right now. pic.twitter.com/Lju3YTaD9G — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

See you, Nancy.

An extra $5,000,000 to make sure politicians have immediate access to COVID care and testing. *whistles Hunger Games tune* pic.twitter.com/lECp3JzZce — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Wow.

Wtf is the Millennium Challenge Corporation and why do they get a billion dollars? pic.twitter.com/btAHQm8EiW — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

$33 million for technical assistance seems a little steep but wtf do I know pic.twitter.com/iAQgB5HFTG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Hey remember that time the @GOP was going to get rid of the Export Import bank but now they just keep throwing $100 million at it every now and then? Good times. pic.twitter.com/e12XaidL8U — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Still there?

We TOLD you, it’s long.

FYI I've switched to vodka. I'm also missing the Bachelorette for this. — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Us too.

GOOD THING THIS BILL SLAP FULL OF KLEPTOCRACY INCLUDES SOME ANTI-KLEPTOCRACY FUNDING FOR FOREIGN COUNTRIES pic.twitter.com/0Rt210EebG — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Well, on the bright side, we can't fund the PLO. Unless, of course, the incoming President says we can. pic.twitter.com/ynYUar6OM5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

$15,000,000 in scholarships…….for Egyptians, in Egypt. The education racket is international! pic.twitter.com/app1a02drB — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

An additional $55 million for HHS. I'd be cool with them using a piece for demolishing that awful f**king statue out front of their building. pic.twitter.com/2cSx94ltgm — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

$81,880,000,000 for the Dept of Education. Wowza. That is absolutely bonkers pic.twitter.com/eKsykfrpEJ — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

ANOTHER $20,000,000 for Howard university, in addition to the aforementioned $251,000,000 pic.twitter.com/6YpNuFqjRS — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Blah blah tax stuff, blah blah PPP loans, will let the 80 bajillion other people tweeting about those handle it — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Hundreds of pages devoted to wifi for minority communities. This does not seem like coronavirus relief. Like at all. pic.twitter.com/eHLhSZJIdc — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

It seems like DC is using COVID for a massive broadband program. pic.twitter.com/NMA9J350bK — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Alright I'm gonna go watch the Bachelorette. Might finish the last 2000 pages tonight, might tomorrow. Depends on my vodka intake — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 22, 2020

Note, he did continue BUT this editor is tapping out.

What a total and complete sh*t-show this ‘relief’ bill is.

Wow.

***

