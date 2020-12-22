Carol Roth is our spirit animal in this thread about the crap stimulus bill.

After you read it she’ll likely be your spirit animal as well.

She takes no prisoners …

This dumb-ass stimulus bill makes just about every mistake they made the last time. They had more than 9 months to figure out means-testing to help those screwed over by govt-mandated business closures… — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 21, 2020

Nine damn months.

Let that sink in.

NINE MONTHS.

And this is what they came up with?

These lazy a-holes are giving $1200 to couples who make 6-figures and others who haven’t been impacted, but mere crumbs to people who were…why? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 21, 2020

What about the people who did well in 2019 and lost everything in 2020? They don’t qualify for the help because it’s based on another year’s earnings.

None of this makes any sense but then again it is the government we’re talking about and when have they actually made any sense?

Small businesses, the backbone of the economy, still needs to jump through ridiculous PPP hoops while cash for cronies™ is given out willy-nilly. And, they are still making it more difficult to get people back to work with unemployment “bonuses”? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 21, 2020

Government dependence rules don’cha know. Hard for people to ‘resist’ when they depend on the government for their most basic needs.

Colleges are getting more money! — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 21, 2020

Many of which went completely virtual.

Yup.

Bottom line- once again, the govt has an agenda and the agenda is not you, not Main Street America and not anything else but trying to secure their own power. Don't let them buy you off for $600. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) December 21, 2020

What Carol said.

All of it.

Every single word.

***

Related:

Timing! Richard Grenell shares ‘concerns’ from two anonymous Politico reporters after Sam Stein says he’s joining the outlet

‘Congress is BROKEN.’ AOC says she will ‘get in trouble’ but SLAMS Congress for rushing vote on $2.5 TRILLION spending bill (Ted Cruz assist!)

‘Ho-ly CRAP!’ Thread filled with screenshots of ‘rules for thee but not for me’ politicians flaunting COVID regulations will INFURIATE you