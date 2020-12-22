Carol Roth is our spirit animal in this thread about the crap stimulus bill.

After you read it she’ll likely be your spirit animal as well.

She takes no prisoners …

Nine damn months.

Let that sink in.

NINE MONTHS.

And this is what they came up with?

Trending

What about the people who did well in 2019 and lost everything in 2020? They don’t qualify for the help because it’s based on another year’s earnings.

None of this makes any sense but then again it is the government we’re talking about and when have they actually made any sense?

Government dependence rules don’cha know. Hard for people to ‘resist’ when they depend on the government for their most basic needs.

Many of which went completely virtual.

Yup.

What Carol said.

All of it.

Every single word.

***

Related:

Timing! Richard Grenell shares ‘concerns’ from two anonymous Politico reporters after Sam Stein says he’s joining the outlet

‘Congress is BROKEN.’ AOC says she will ‘get in trouble’ but SLAMS Congress for rushing vote on $2.5 TRILLION spending bill (Ted Cruz assist!)

‘Ho-ly CRAP!’ Thread filled with screenshots of ‘rules for thee but not for me’ politicians flaunting COVID regulations will INFURIATE you

Tags: Carol RothcongressStimulus