Starting to think these Democratic governors may not have our best interest at heart.

Ahem.

NJ nursing homes won't get COVID-19 vaccine this week over missed deadline https://t.co/1cc9IQsAcT pic.twitter.com/zDac0XV63X — New York Post (@nypost) December 22, 2020

OOPSIE.

And we thought the Grinch Whole Stole Christmas was bad. Wow.

But you all better do your part and not celebrate Christmas or eat in a restaurant or anything.

Apparently the state of New Jersey was too busy telling everyone to “cancel Christmas” to get the vaccination paperwork done for highly vulnerable seniors in nursing homes. This will cost lives. https://t.co/RtwTeOXDNX — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 22, 2020

Control is the most important thing, silly. Paperwork schmaperwork.

by design — Dave Calderwood 🇺🇸 (@calderwd) December 22, 2020

They must continue to scare the public by allowing more deaths. — timnath (@samson0912) December 22, 2020

Those deaths aren’t going to cause themselves or something.

Shocking. NJ & NY (and many other left states) are in a battle for 1st place in 👩‍⚕️ 🏠 deaths. — Billy Bob (@Famous_Craft) December 22, 2020

It’s all about keeping those numbers up to keep control — Massillon.com (@Massilloncom) December 22, 2020

Having Murphy as governor cost countless lives. Especially cause of the executive order he write, similar to cuomos — jimmyc1215 (@j1mmyc81) December 22, 2020

When will these governors be held accountable? Looking at you Cuomo, Whitmer, Northam, Murphy, Cooper, Gordon, Newsom … the list goes on and on.

Remember always: there are sins of omission and sins of commission. NJ specializes in both. — GrabtharsHammer (@GrabtharsHamme2) December 22, 2020

Their mortality rates have already surpassed some entire countries… Another failed Democrat ran state… — Cali Girl🌻To🌻Okie (@GooseGanderMom) December 22, 2020

We’re starting to lose track.

***

