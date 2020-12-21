We need far more restaurants resisting these ridiculous bans and we need even more people willing to eat at these establishments to not only keep them in business but to help pay for the ridiculous fines the benevolent government sees fit to bestow upon them.

The Daily Caller’s Lindsay Wigo tweeted about eating inside a restaurant actually resisting the indoor dining ban put in place by Pennsylvania governor, Tom Wolf.

Lefties, THIS is actual ‘resisting’. Take note.

I just ate inside of a restaurant in PA that’s resisting the state’s indoor dining ban. The owner said he doesn’t have the heart to tell people they can’t come inside to eat while “people are funneling into the Costco down the street.” — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) December 21, 2020

It all is really stupid, right?

This tweet though summed it up for this editor:

Dinner was great but it tasted even better knowing I was defying the governor — Lindsay Wigo (@LindsayWigo) December 21, 2020

Nothing tastes better than freedom food.

Heh.

He was probably two tables down… — Dr. Overboosted (@OverboostedOne) December 21, 2020

Power to the people! — sah (@harmosa1962) December 21, 2020

I’m doing the same today around Pittsburgh. I’m a chef and lucky to have employment. But it’s been a terrible year for my fellow restauranteurs. I need to support them. It’s a total injustice how we have been blamed for Covid spread. — Polar Vortex (@Gordon15PL) December 21, 2020

Awesome! People who don’t want to eat at restaurants have that choice. Turn off the news and start living again. — Love Bug (@LifeCoachToAll) December 21, 2020

A to the men.

More of this, folks.

