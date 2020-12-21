Teacher’s unions have been fighting school choice for years because they care more about protecting crappy schools and crappier teachers than they do making sure kids have access to the best education. You’d think Nikole Hannah-Jones would be making a case FOR school choice where the money would follow the student, not the schools … but no.

All you have to do is talk about is integrating schools to see the truth about how poorly people of every political stripe think of Black children. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 18, 2020

Wanting to make sure kids have a choice means someone thinks poorly of Black children?

Huh?

I think I will never get over how disdainfully people talk about 10, 11-year-old children as lacking talents & gifts & being undeserving of the same educations they absolutely demand for their own children, how we think their academic fates should be determined by the 5th grade. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 18, 2020

Where is this happening?

Our society ensures certain children live in segregated, struggling neighborhoods, that they are born into disadvantage, then we send them to schools that reinforce that disadvantage, and then we say because they are disadvantaged they deserve to remain so. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 18, 2020

Society.

K.

So as we said above, school choice would literally be a way out of that systemic cycle, yes?

school choice would help fix that. — Rani ~ Last of the Red Hot Boomers 🧨💥🔥 (@MilitaryRosary) December 20, 2020

School choice literally came about to stymie integration, but nice try. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) December 20, 2020

WHAT?!

Wow, she has a lot of bad takes … just sayin’.

ℹ This statement is disputed. — Mike_OntheLam (@Mike_OntheLam) December 21, 2020

Heh.

why not acknowledge what is right in her point? It can be true that many just want to gain personal advantage from vouchers/choice but also true that some public schools would improve with competition — Just another simulated Twỉtterperson (@kikihia1) December 21, 2020

Ding ding ding.

Absurd. — President-Elect Katherine McKinney ✝️ (@CrankyKat) December 21, 2020

School choice segregates children of parents who care from those who don't. — Squatch XXL (@Squatch_XXL) December 21, 2020

Oof.

That’s absolutely false, but nice try. https://t.co/QEljt63ARO — Master Grinch (@CyberWonton) December 21, 2020

Just a lie. It’s core purpose is to help black and brown students and rural poor have access to the same education that privileged white kids have. — *Juris* Doctor McZehut 🔔 (@McZehut) December 21, 2020

Here are some facts about voucher programs that Hannah-Jones might want to take a gander at:

The evidence also suggests today's private school voucher programs generally lead to integration.pic.twitter.com/dqNQADBauO — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2020

Whoda thunk it?

.@PhilWMagness also sets the record straight on the history of school choice in School Choice Myths:https://t.co/eyiy2RK9O2 — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) December 21, 2020

The reality of public schools and the unions who protect them.

That’s the story here, the story too few people are willing to talk about.

***

Related:

Doesn’t add up? Thread filled with COVID data and receipts casts SERIOUS doubt over masks that have become a ‘religion’ to some

‘Just fkn shameful!’ Nancy Pelosi’s statement on how she’s helping SAVE American livelihoods comes across as #LetThemEatCake

FIGHT! CNN’s Manu Raju calls Nancy Pelosi OUT for ignoring his question about rejecting $1.8 trillion COVID relief and pisses Lefties off