Since masks and mask mandates are fairly controversial topics these days we will post this thread here without too mich comment and let you, dear reader, decide for yourself if the science and math add up.

Take a look:

BREAKING! Do mask mandates work? Our analysis below.

We looked at cases on days where mask mandates were in place vs when they were not. We calculated the cases per day adjusted for population and: WITH MASK MANDATE:

27 cases per day per 100K people NO MASK MADATE

17 cases 1/ pic.twitter.com/IALibl5nmg — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 20, 2020

So cases increased with the mask mandate.

Alrighty.

Keep going.

That's right. With mandates in place states say 10 more cases per 100K population. Here's the breakdown by state. Many states have had days with mandates (blue) and without (orange) Drawn your own conclusions.

2/ pic.twitter.com/I2XknhFOQk — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 20, 2020

That’s what we said.

Team Apocalypse will object and say: "well, states which put mandates in place were seeing surges in cases!" Perhaps… but our data shows that even AFTER the mandates went up… it did nothing.

h/t to our friend @ianmSC

3/ pic.twitter.com/Y2BmsaEow5 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 20, 2020

Funny how cases increased even with the mandates in place.

Another objection: "Well, we can never know for certain HOW MUCH WORSE it could have been without masks." First, that's not science – that's unfalsifiable nonsense.

Maybe consider that the virus is beyond your control. See these 6 states with different mandates. Up and down.

4/ pic.twitter.com/HT7Ne9z5o4 — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 20, 2020

Maybe consider a virus is gonna virus and no government can stop it.

Another objection: "Well maybe people aren't really wearing masks!" We have you covered there. Here's an interactive tool allowing you to drill down on county-level covid cases mapped to a NYTimes survey on how people are wearing masks.

5/https://t.co/0aRywhIJVS — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 20, 2020

Americans are overwhelmingly wearing masks.

We also have numerous articles and studies demonstrating that mask mandates are not justified and that recent items cited by the CDC do not present strong evidence at all for mask mandates.

6/https://t.co/o1pE0Z5zP0https://t.co/readhMDcUL — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 20, 2020

Funny how some people pick and choose which CDC recommendations and facts they’ll pay attention to, almost like they have an agenda.

Fascinating.

It’s extremely confusing how this could happen, considering: -Masks are the single most important public health tool we have

-Mask compliance is essential

-Masks now provide protection for the wearer too

-Masks can be better protection than a vaccine

-Masks are a “miracle” — IM (@ianmSC) December 20, 2020

Masks are a miracle.

THAT’S our favorite.

The mask religion will have a number of inaccurate excuses ready to go, but of course, they’re obscuring and ignoring that this should not be possible, no matter what the mitigating circumstances, if masks were as effective or important as we were told — IM (@ianmSC) December 20, 2020

If masks really worked this data would look WAY different.

Don’cha think?

***

Related:

‘Just fkn shameful!’ Nancy Pelosi’s statement on how she’s helping SAVE American livelihoods comes across as #LetThemEatCake

FIGHT! CNN’s Manu Raju calls Nancy Pelosi OUT for ignoring his question about rejecting $1.8 trillion COVID relief and pisses Lefties off

‘But NICE try’: Keith Olbermann learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Trump attorney Jesse R. Binnall