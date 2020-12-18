He says this like it’s a bad thing.
This is the future conservatives want 🎅 pic.twitter.com/fvsuW8q36n
— Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 17, 2020
Oh no! A little girl knows how to properly and safely fire a gun!
Conservatives want a world where people are trained and armed to defend themselves.
The nerve.
Trigger discipline, muzzle discipline, ear protection, accuracy, adorable.
— HillJack Ph balanced (@Hilljack) December 18, 2020
Absolutely.
It looks glorious.
— Michael McLaughlin (@MichaelMcl1970) December 18, 2020
She’s impressive. Understands and follows her safety training, has confidence, obviously proficient, and is having fun.
— Herr Prof. Dr. črâîg of ¢rāigš ☧ (@CraigOfCraigs) December 18, 2020
Gotta be someone to hold the line when I'm too old.
— Sp.D.–Doctorate of Shit Posting (@cheapoldbstd) December 18, 2020
Right?
Amazing accuracy & good trigger discipline. Nothing not to like here…
— The Mulk (@TheMulk_E) December 18, 2020
Yes. Yes it is.
— Drew (@drewgrey) December 18, 2020
Word.
Dang, she’s good.
— Brain (@waddatwit) December 18, 2020
She really is!
Very true. pic.twitter.com/iGBoTeoU4e
— The Sampo (@GoldSaltFlour) December 18, 2020
Nothing beats education and safety at an early age. Learn respect and proper training, then these kids won’t be so careless around weapons.
— robert (@sarger01) December 18, 2020
Ding ding ding.
***
