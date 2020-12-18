Another day, another chapter in the Biden campaign preaches unity while calling Republicans ‘f**kers’ book.
Seems Jen O’Malley-Dillon tried to walk her comments back …
Guess she figured out they weren’t exactly ‘unifying’.
Kayleigh McEnany was as underwhelmed as we are:
Biden Campaign Manager called us “F***ers” !!!
She can try to walk back, but this says volumes about her boss who calls for “unity” while shouting that we are “assaulting democracy:”
They think we are deplorable, irredeemable “F***ers”. SICK‼️ https://t.co/J9sNvrlSNa
— Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) December 17, 2020
Reza Aslan felt the need to chime in:
If anyone knows about being a deplorable irredeemable f**ker it’s Reza.
Just sayin’.
Sticks and stones…
Sticks and stones.
— NP🇺🇸 (@NP_Pubs) December 18, 2020
— Master Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 18, 2020
"Unity", ladies and gentlemen.
— Dr. AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 18, 2020
Aren't you the guy who tweeted about punching a teenager in the face?
Expert weighs in.
— .87 Peaceful Warlord (@SavannahDoc412) December 18, 2020
Typical #democrat #projection.
— President-Elect Barney Fife (@bfiferey_fife) December 18, 2020
Irredeemable?
Aren’t you the elitist.
— Ted Williams Zeigler (@twzig) December 18, 2020
Get bent loser.
— Chris (@ChrisHerc) December 18, 2020
This went well.
Ok, it really didn’t.
***
