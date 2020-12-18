Another day, another chapter in the Biden campaign preaches unity while calling Republicans ‘f**kers’ book.

Seems Jen O’Malley-Dillon tried to walk her comments back …

Guess she figured out they weren’t exactly ‘unifying’.

Kayleigh McEnany was as underwhelmed as we are:

Reza Aslan felt the need to chime in:

If anyone knows about being a deplorable irredeemable f**ker it’s Reza.

Just sayin’.

This went well.

Ok, it really didn’t.

***

Tags: BidenKayleigh McEnanyReza Aslan