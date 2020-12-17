As Twitchy readers know, Katie Hill really stuck her big foot in her big mouth about the next WH deputy chief of staff calling Republicans a bunch of f**kers. We know, she’s not exactly known for being all that bright … she’s known for other things.

Ahem.

So this tweet is funny but not for the reasons she thought it would be:

Ben Shapiro chimed in:

We’re pretty sure she does not history.

Or at least she doesn’t think others do.

And oof, she had that one coming.

Oh, get your head out of the gutter.

Please, don’t give her any ideas.

Tags: Ben ShapiroKatie Hill