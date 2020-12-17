As Twitchy readers know, Katie Hill really stuck her big foot in her big mouth about the next WH deputy chief of staff calling Republicans a bunch of f**kers. We know, she’s not exactly known for being all that bright … she’s known for other things.

Ahem.

So this tweet is funny but not for the reasons she thought it would be:

Because y’all are the biggest bunch of fuckers in history. Stop being that and unity/healing will be a hell of a lot easier. https://t.co/eJ41CJQiEw — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) December 17, 2020

Ben Shapiro chimed in:

1. You actually f***ed half your staff.

2. Do u even history? https://t.co/7d2jFaRCFv — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 17, 2020

We’re pretty sure she does not history.

Or at least she doesn’t think others do.

And oof, she had that one coming.

Oh, get your head out of the gutter.

How long before Katie Hill has an only fans? — Shern (@shern123987) December 17, 2020

Please, don’t give her any ideas.

Throupling down i see. — ND RAM (@D3mon1351) December 17, 2020

She "slept" through that part of school. — Dr. Wraith1alpha (@wraith1alpha) December 17, 2020

Ba-dum-tiss.

Don’t forget to tip your waitress!

***

