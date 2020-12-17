Nice try, WaPo but not so fast.

So many members of the mainstream media were falling all over themselves to claim Trump was crazy to claim we’d see a vaccine before the end of the year and now they’re trying to pretend otherwise. Luckily for us, the internet is forever.

And Byron York has the receipts:

When Trump promised a coronavirus vaccine by year's end, Washington Post journalists had a weird reaction: They fact-checked the future. And when they were wrong, they retroactively adjusted the story. They weren't alone, of course. From @FDRLST: https://t.co/SBTFmlKop9 pic.twitter.com/haIgzCdtdZ — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 17, 2020

We see you, WaPo.

The past is fluid and must always change to meet the needs of the ever permanent, known, future utopia of the narrative. — Geoff B (@geoffb5) December 17, 2020

1984 — Betsy Harris (@betsy303) December 17, 2020

Haha, says MSM: “Reality is what we say it is, Byron. Don’t question it! “😀 — John D Porter (@txndc) December 17, 2020

Alternate truth news. — Katherine Barrett Baker (@kbsquared1961) December 17, 2020

Pretending they never said it. Unbelievable! — Scoobydoobydeb (@scoobydoobydeb) December 17, 2020

Is it though? Is it unbelievable? Because from where we’re sitting it seems all TOO believable.

Enemy of the people — ✝️Carolina🇺🇸Patriot🕊 (@carolinagurl817) December 17, 2020

And they thought we won’t notice the difference Ha! — Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) December 17, 2020

"adjusted"? They flat-out altered it. — Arréglalo Música (@arreglalo) December 17, 2020

Indeed they did.

***

