Nice try, WaPo but not so fast.
So many members of the mainstream media were falling all over themselves to claim Trump was crazy to claim we’d see a vaccine before the end of the year and now they’re trying to pretend otherwise. Luckily for us, the internet is forever.
And Byron York has the receipts:
When Trump promised a coronavirus vaccine by year's end, Washington Post journalists had a weird reaction: They fact-checked the future. And when they were wrong, they retroactively adjusted the story. They weren't alone, of course. From @FDRLST: https://t.co/SBTFmlKop9 pic.twitter.com/haIgzCdtdZ
— Byron York (@ByronYork) December 17, 2020
We see you, WaPo.
The past is fluid and must always change to meet the needs of the ever permanent, known, future utopia of the narrative.
— Geoff B (@geoffb5) December 17, 2020
1984
— Betsy Harris (@betsy303) December 17, 2020
Haha, says MSM: “Reality is what we say it is, Byron. Don’t question it! “😀
— John D Porter (@txndc) December 17, 2020
Alternate truth news.
— Katherine Barrett Baker (@kbsquared1961) December 17, 2020
Pretending they never said it. Unbelievable!
— Scoobydoobydeb (@scoobydoobydeb) December 17, 2020
Is it though? Is it unbelievable? Because from where we’re sitting it seems all TOO believable.
Enemy of the people
— ✝️Carolina🇺🇸Patriot🕊 (@carolinagurl817) December 17, 2020
And they thought we won’t notice the difference Ha!
— Steven VB 🦅🇺🇸🦅 (@vbislands) December 17, 2020
"adjusted"? They flat-out altered it.
— Arréglalo Música (@arreglalo) December 17, 2020
Indeed they did.
***
