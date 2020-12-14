We’ve known there is a ‘divide’ on the Left between traditional Democrats and the Socialist Democrats aka ‘progressives’, but we had no idea how many actual progressives were starting to hold AOC and her squad accountable for kowtowing to Nancy Pelosi without getting anything in return. Luckily, Matt Stoller, a progressive writer, put together a thread about what a huge fail they’ve been and we are here for it:

I'm enjoying @jimmy_dore putting House progressives on the spot on how they aren't demanding anything in return for giving Pelosi their vote for Speaker. He's pointing out they have not organized a coherent political agenda. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 13, 2020

It’s probably not wise to expect a bunch of progressives to be able to tie their own shoes let alone form a coherent political agenda but fair enough.

Progressives should either become a coherent independent Dem faction or fully embrace what they effectively are, a loyal supportive faction of Democrats with no independent policy goals. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 13, 2020

We’re seeing the word ‘coherent’ a lot here.

And we’re digging the whole ‘put up or shut up’ vibe in this thread.

I don't even think Medicare for All is a coherent idea. I would ask for changes to House procedure, independent committee decisions and more personal office funding to do investigations. Pelosi has centralized power in her hands. Break that. But ask for *something.* — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Nancy Pelosi owns them all.

Sorry, not sorry.

A vote on the House floor is an ask for something irrelevant. The better ask is for something powerful – how about committee investigations similar to House Antitrust Subcommittee into big tech in a host of economic sectors? The House can actually wield power by doing that. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 13, 2020

What, he wants them to do more than tweet and go on talk shows to be fluffed by their adoring fans in the media.

The nerve.

The House Oversight Committee did a deep dive into big pharma, which will set up legal cases by regulators. The House can do that economic sectors all over the place. Centrists might even like to cooperate. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 13, 2020

Ya’ never know.

Also I have a list of sectors to investigate. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 13, 2020

We bet he does.

At any rate, a vote on Medicare for All or something else, or even a private deal, the point is that at moments of leverage one's values become apparent. There's nothing wrong with being a good loyal soldier Democrat, if that's what you are. — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) December 13, 2020

In other words, stop pretending to be a progressive if you’re really just another Nancy Pelosi lackey.

Notice, he did not tag AOC but what he wrote seriously ticked her off:

“They aren’t demanding anything” is an assumption – and a false one. These structural negotiations happen, they just aren’t live-tweeted. These negotiations started months ago, & include House rules, PAYGO exemptions, committee makeup, vote commitments, investigations, etc. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 13, 2020

Yeah, silly guy who would dare question her and her progressive super squad.

They’re busy behind closed doors and stuff.

Totally.

***

