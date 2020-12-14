It’s almost as if the media have had their heads buried in the sand for the last nine months.

Maybe they missed it but the pandemic along with Democratic governors shut our country down and put millions of people out of work. We get it, John Harwood is an a-hole hack who only cares about reporting on how much he hates Trump but c’mon, even the dumbest of his readers must know the claim he made about Trump leaving the White House with fewer people employed was bs.

Dave Rubin scorched Twitter Earth over his tweet:

Mainstream media really needs to just burn at this point. It’s DEMOCRAT governors locking down states so people can’t go to work you fucking hack, @JohnJHarwood. Strange you don’t mention that, but manage a shot at Trump’s “psychological injury.” pic.twitter.com/91g8uB0rkl — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 14, 2020

Yup, the media sucks.

I’m so done with these ASSH*LES like John. — Katalina 🤔 (@nonstahp) December 14, 2020

Only people who already think like that will applaud him… all the rest know very well the truth. — Sofia 🇧🇷🇺🇸 (@SHL_2020) December 14, 2020

They don’t quit — 💥Dr. Defund the Left💥 (@tembenz4u) December 14, 2020

Sort of like Hillary Clinton … we already used the herpes joke today or we would so use it here for the media.

Thank you for correcting this, Dr. Rubin. — Jack McKracken (@JackJackG3) December 14, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

He works for CNN, enough said 🤡😂 — Dog Realtor in Scottsdale, AZ ♥️🐾🌵🏡 #DogRealtor (@DogRealtorAZ) December 14, 2020

Truth.

