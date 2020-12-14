Why are blue-check people like this?

No seriously, why are they like THIS? Who has this much time to sit around recording people in an airport so they can tweet it out for attention? When this editor is traveling and at the airport, there is hardly any time to get organized before hopping on a plane, much less to pull out a phone and record people minding their own damn business.

When did we as Americans start acting like giant a*shole scolds 24/7?

ON NO! SHE’S SITTING BY HERSELF WITH AT LEAST SIX FEET OF DISTANCE AND NOT WEARING A MASK.

THE HUMANITY!

But wait, there’s more:

It’s below her NOSE!

Quick! Someone call the police!

And there’s still more.

HE’S ON HIS PHONE NOT WEARING A MASK.

The nerve.

What a lunatic.

No, not the guy with his mask under his nose, the ‘Karen’ recording all of these people so she can b*tch about them on Twitter for attention.

Mask Nazis are the worst.

Heh.

Boredom.

Desperate for attention.

Etcetera.

***

