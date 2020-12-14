Why are blue-check people like this?

No seriously, why are they like THIS? Who has this much time to sit around recording people in an airport so they can tweet it out for attention? When this editor is traveling and at the airport, there is hardly any time to get organized before hopping on a plane, much less to pull out a phone and record people minding their own damn business.

When did we as Americans start acting like giant a*shole scolds 24/7?

why are ppl like this pic.twitter.com/hCotbkrPBU — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 13, 2020

ON NO! SHE’S SITTING BY HERSELF WITH AT LEAST SIX FEET OF DISTANCE AND NOT WEARING A MASK.

THE HUMANITY!

But wait, there’s more:

why are ppl like this part 2 pic.twitter.com/UYb80VMSOf — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 13, 2020

It’s below her NOSE!

Quick! Someone call the police!

And there’s still more.

why are ppl like this part 3 pic.twitter.com/rr4ejoWkCc — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 13, 2020

HE’S ON HIS PHONE NOT WEARING A MASK.

The nerve.

why are ppl like this part 4 pic.twitter.com/13oZ1p5fYS — Aimee Carrero (@aimeecarrero) December 13, 2020

What a lunatic.

No, not the guy with his mask under his nose, the ‘Karen’ recording all of these people so she can b*tch about them on Twitter for attention.

Your handle says Aimee but I’m pretty sure it’s Karen. Did you ask for a manager? — Non-Jags Board Game Guy (@MoviePaul) December 14, 2020

Mask Nazis are the worst.

A lot of people wear hoodies indoors now. What's the problem — Bonum Mori (@BonumMori) December 14, 2020

Heh.

So assholes can record them and post the video on Twitter — S2 (@Mstewable) December 14, 2020

Why are you like this, filming random people? — Zelda A. Gabriel (@ZeldaAGabriel) December 14, 2020

Boredom.

Desperate for attention.

Etcetera.

***

