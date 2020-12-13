As we say in the Twitchy biz … HOLY CHIT.

This thread from Lindsey Boylan, a former NY economic development deputy secretary and a PROGRESSIVE about being sexually harassed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo is pretty damn damning.

Take a look for yourself:

My first experience of workplace sexual harassment was when my mom got her first real office job after graduating from college when I was in high school. She was so excited to be taken “seriously.” Her bossed isolated her and kissed her. She never had that type of job again. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Who would ever want a job like that again?

Keep going.

It was then how I learned how hard it is for women. How hard this world can be for us when we are trying to be taken seriously and help our community. How easily jerks can destroy the lives of women. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Jerks.

That works.

And I promised myself I would never let those kind of guys win. I would work hard my whole life to put myself in positions of power to change things. To end the violence & corruption. Give voice to the voiceless. I am not stopping. I refuse. I will never give up. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Here comes the important part.

Yes, @NYGovCuomo sexually harassed me for years. Many saw it, and watched. I could never anticipate what to expect: would I be grilled on my work (which was very good) or harassed about my looks. Or would it be both in the same conversation? This was the way for years. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

After watching Cuomo for the past year this does not sound out of character for him at all.

Shameful.

Not knowing what to expect what’s the most upsetting part aside from knowing that no one would do a damn thing even when they saw it. No one. And I *know* I am not the only woman. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

They stood by and watched it happen.

Again, watching how Cuomo treats those around him, her tweet doesn’t surprise us.

I’m angry to be put in this situation at all. That because I am a woman, I can work hard my whole life to better myself and help others and yet still fall victim as countless women over generations have. Mostly silently. I hate that some men, like @NYGovCuomo abuse their power. — Lindsey Boylan (@LindseyBoylan) December 13, 2020

Cuomo LOVES to abuse his power.

Yup.

Sure Democrats, keep giving Cuomo awards. The Ted Kennedy one really works.

Sure Ben Stiller, tell us how much you like your governor.

Shows us all who you really are.

***

Related:

‘Enjoy your fundraiser.’ Ben Stiller SNAPS at Janice Dean for calling him out over Cuomo’s fundraiser during lockdown (he deleted and apologized)

‘All my problems are someone else’s FAULT!’ Maryland Dem Party’s tweet asking people to prove they’re a Democrat BACKFIRES gloriously

‘CRIME of the CENTURY’: Powerful receipt-filled thread on ‘lockdown victims’ proves government is FAR deadlier than any virus