Even a complete moron would know how bad holding a fundraiser for himself during a huge lockdown that he imposed looks.

Right?

Then again, complete morons like Andrew Cuomo keep winning awards for being complete morons when handling COVID so maybe not.

This is one of those, ‘What the Hell is he even thinking,’ things.

Janice Dean laid it out perfectly:

Restaurants closing, kids out of school, families losing loved ones and livelihoods but @NYGovCuomo is going to celebrate his birthday with his celebrity friends and raise thousands of dollars for himself. Shame on @WhoopiGoldberg @RedHourBen @rosieperezbklyn @hwinkler4real pic.twitter.com/cvZszFcn4u — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 12, 2020

Virtual or not, that people can spend upwards of 10k just to attend this thing while millions of Americans are in danger of losing their homes is a horrible look. And this is why Janice called the ‘special guests’ out.

Seems Ben Stiller did not appreciate the barb since he snapped at her:

Pretty sure she’s not the one being divisive, Ben. Notice we had to grab a screenshot because he deleted his tweet after Janice dropped a whole lot of truth on his out-of-touch, pointy, elitist head.

Take a look:

Nothing wrong with criticizing a politician who likes to profit off the deaths of New Yorkers. (He wrote a book too about “leadership” during a pandemic) You’re right, I don’t like the governor because his policies help kill my husbands parents. Enjoy your fundraiser. https://t.co/fmdZEGrBM9 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 12, 2020

Ouch.

Enjoy your fundraiser.

Ben responded:

I’m sorry for your loss. I’m not into coming down on people. You called me out. We all are dealing with this and I believe we need to be less divisive. All the best. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) December 12, 2020

He’s not into coming down on people but he did anyway.

K.

It seems as though it’s ok for you to criticize Trump (and those who support him) and for me to not criticize a man (and those who support him) who’s bad decisions lead to the deaths of thousands of seniors. I am sorry for your loss as well and all the best to you. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) December 12, 2020

Janice is a class act.

Always.

I apologize for being ignorant of your circumstance. I would not have replied to your tweet if I did. I Wish you and your family all the best in this very hard time. — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) December 13, 2020

Maybe Ben should think before he tweets because most people who are angry about these lockdowns HAVE been personally affected in one way or another.

Just sayin’.

But to be fair, this is more than we’ve seen from many blue checks who seem to be ok with the rest of America getting shut down. Not like losing a paycheck will hurt Ben … no wonder he’s such a big fan of Cuomo.

***

