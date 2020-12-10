So is it our imagination or has Eric Swalwell’s behavior around the allegations against him regarding his relationship with a Chinese intelligence operative been sort of weird? He doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge it on social media …
But hey, he was more than happy to tweet about holiday cards that are starting to arrive.
It’s like he doesn’t know he’s setting himself up:
The “how it started/how it’s going” holiday cards are starting to arrive and they are 💯.
— Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 10, 2020
This went well.
Or not.
Punk and a hypocrite. pic.twitter.com/6Ykm3o14eT
— AP (@AvisPlumb) December 10, 2020
Ho ho ho.
I made one for you! pic.twitter.com/YKD6rpOuje
— Falalalalaura Gadbery 🎄 (@lgadbery) December 10, 2020
My contribution @RantsOutloud pic.twitter.com/1mxSTUH0KM
— Saving History🇺🇸🦅 (@rjeff74) December 10, 2020
What is it with you Dems and Chinese spies? pic.twitter.com/0lkIxbp54Z
— President-Elect Beaver (@maxwelledison1) December 10, 2020
Resign
— Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 10, 2020
Haha! pic.twitter.com/SOo09n6Pzz
— President Elect Hans Auf (@hansauf) December 10, 2020
Oof.
Were they printed in Beijing?
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 10, 2020
How’s it going? pic.twitter.com/8WSHeRjuwG
— T-cell Immune J (@JayRFifteen) December 10, 2020
— Gran Kraken (@GranTweets2) December 10, 2020
— Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) December 10, 2020
Happy holidays, Eric!
Heh.
