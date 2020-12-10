So is it our imagination or has Eric Swalwell’s behavior around the allegations against him regarding his relationship with a Chinese intelligence operative been sort of weird? He doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge it on social media …

But hey, he was more than happy to tweet about holiday cards that are starting to arrive.

It’s like he doesn’t know he’s setting himself up:

The “how it started/how it’s going” holiday cards are starting to arrive and they are 💯. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 10, 2020

This went well.

Or not.

Ho ho ho.

I made one for you! pic.twitter.com/YKD6rpOuje — Falalalalaura Gadbery 🎄 (@lgadbery) December 10, 2020

What is it with you Dems and Chinese spies? pic.twitter.com/0lkIxbp54Z — President-Elect Beaver (@maxwelledison1) December 10, 2020

Resign — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 10, 2020

Oof.

Were they printed in Beijing? — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) December 10, 2020

Happy holidays, Eric!

Heh.

