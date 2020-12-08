What IS it with California Democrats and their Chinese spies? Remember when the traditional media ignored Dianne Feinstein’s driver of 20 years who just so happened to be a Chinese spy?

You ‘member.

Good times.

Welp. Sounds like there’s another ‘iffy’ situation out in California and across the country:

From Axios:

Among the most significant targets of Fang’s efforts was Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.).

  • Fang took part in fundraising activity for Swalwell’s 2014 re-election campaign, according to a Bay Area political operative and a current U.S. intelligence official. Swalwell’s office was directly aware of these activities on its behalf, the political operative said. That same political operative, who witnessed Fang fundraising on Swalwell’s behalf, found no evidence of illegal contributions.
  • Federal Election Commission records don’t indicate Fang herself made donations, which are prohibited from foreign nationals.
  • Fang helped place at least one intern in Swalwell’s office, according to those same two people, and interacted with Swalwell at multiple events over the course of several years.

A statement from Swalwell’s office provided to Axios said: “Rep. Swalwell, long ago, provided information about this person — whom he met more than eight years ago, and whom he hasn’t seen in nearly six years — to the FBI. To protect information that might be classified, he will not participate in your story.”

Huh.

Oof.

Sounds like she was a fundraiser for Swalwell.

Yikes.

That is so not a good visual.

Like, at all.

Memories … like the corners of our minds.

That one on the Left seems pretty chummy.

Just sayin’.

But Sleepy Joe says they’re our friends.

HA HA HA HA HA

Underrated tweet.

Seriously.

We may have thrown up in our mouths a little.

***

