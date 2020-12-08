Honoring those who died at Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941 by exploiting them to write some fear-mongering hate-tweet politicizing COVID.

What a sweetheart.

Adam Weinstein used to work for Mother Jones and has ‘graduated’ to MSNBC which makes sense when you read his garbage tweet.

U.S. DEATHS, PEARL HARBOR, 7 DEC 1941: 2,403 U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 1 DEC 2020: 2,473

U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 2 DEC 2020: 2,733

U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 3 DEC 2020: 2,706

U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 4 DEC 2020: 2,563

U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 5 DEC 2020: 2,445 — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) December 7, 2020

Because clearly an attack on our country by a foreign power totally equates to a virus.

We suppose we should just be grateful this a-hole isn’t comparing their deaths to the Holocaust or 9/11.

Probably shouldn’t give him any ideas.

Reading through the replies to his tweet, there are a lot of really ugly people out there who love to exploit the dead for their agenda. Yay, Democrats!

Luckily some people saw the tweet for the repugnant garbage it is:

So you want a Democrat President to round up COVID and put it in camps? https://t.co/xpguBDouHj — Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) December 8, 2020

Are we supposed to drop the bomb on the virus?

I think he wants a Democrat President to nuke Wuhan.

Five times. — A Cut Rate Parasite (@MonsieurUgarte) December 8, 2020

So *that* is what he meant by LOCKDOWN THE VIRUS — I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) December 8, 2020

No, we need to launch a gritty one-way aerial attack with mid-range bombers from an aircraft carrier and show that virus our resolve! — Your name here (@BigGinger84) December 8, 2020

So you are comparing the deaths as a result of unannounced attacks by two forces which originated in Asia.

Seems apt. https://t.co/bxi7t2tRgy — Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) December 8, 2020

Chinese virus.

Japanese bombers.

Things that make you go hrm.

***

