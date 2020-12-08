Honoring those who died at Pearl Harbor on Dec 7, 1941 by exploiting them to write some fear-mongering hate-tweet politicizing COVID.
What a sweetheart.
Adam Weinstein used to work for Mother Jones and has ‘graduated’ to MSNBC which makes sense when you read his garbage tweet.
U.S. DEATHS, PEARL HARBOR, 7 DEC 1941: 2,403
U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 1 DEC 2020: 2,473
U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 2 DEC 2020: 2,733
U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 3 DEC 2020: 2,706
U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 4 DEC 2020: 2,563
U.S. DEATHS, COVID, 5 DEC 2020: 2,445
— Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) December 7, 2020
Because clearly an attack on our country by a foreign power totally equates to a virus.
We suppose we should just be grateful this a-hole isn’t comparing their deaths to the Holocaust or 9/11.
Probably shouldn’t give him any ideas.
Reading through the replies to his tweet, there are a lot of really ugly people out there who love to exploit the dead for their agenda. Yay, Democrats!
Luckily some people saw the tweet for the repugnant garbage it is:
So you want a Democrat President to round up COVID and put it in camps? https://t.co/xpguBDouHj
— Xi Jinping’s Bat Dealer (@GameOnJD) December 8, 2020
Are we supposed to drop the bomb on the virus?
I think he wants a Democrat President to nuke Wuhan.
Five times.
— A Cut Rate Parasite (@MonsieurUgarte) December 8, 2020
So *that* is what he meant by LOCKDOWN THE VIRUS
— I'm To Blame (@im2blame4) December 8, 2020
No, we need to launch a gritty one-way aerial attack with mid-range bombers from an aircraft carrier and show that virus our resolve!
— Your name here (@BigGinger84) December 8, 2020
So you are comparing the deaths as a result of unannounced attacks by two forces which originated in Asia.
Seems apt. https://t.co/bxi7t2tRgy
— Brad Slager Mail-splaining and Voter Resignation (@MartiniShark) December 8, 2020
Chinese virus.
Japanese bombers.
Things that make you go hrm.
