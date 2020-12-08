Appalling may not be a strong enough word to describe Nancy Pelosi who deliberately stonewalled COVID relief to try and beat Trump in the 2020 election. People who have accused Trump and Republicans of not caring about those in need should really take a long, hard look at Nan.

She all but admitted it.

Byron York took her apart in an honest and brutal thread.

An appalling moment at Speaker Pelosi's news conference. After months of stonewalling Trump efforts to pass targeted short-term relief for millions of Americans suffering in the pandemic, she changed her mind. 1/10 https://t.co/OLGHitO3eD — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

Nancy knew her vapid base would believe it was the Republicans who were hurting them, not their dear Auntie Nan. She also knew the media wouldn’t call her out …

A relief measure Pelosi had been blocking for months is now OK. Why? 'A total game-changer–a new president and a vaccine,' she explained. 2/10 https://t.co/OLGHitO3eD — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

It’s ok now to help people because her team is in the WH.

She really is a despicable human being.

As policy, it made no sense. Why condition help for struggling Americans on the development of a vaccine? Didn't the lack of vaccine in recent months, with virus raging, make it *more* urgent to help people? Yet Pelosi wouldn't do it. 3/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

Orange man bad.

Duh.

And why refuse to assist suddenly-unemployed Americans until Trump had been defeated? Pelosi's explanation revealed cold political calculations… 4/10 https://t.co/OLGHitO3eD — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

She is fairly reptilian.

Fair.

But it also suggested the personal obsession driving her refusal to approve aid at a time when millions of Americans were out of a job, stretching to pay rent, struggling to buy food, desperately trying to make ends meet. 5/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

Nancy was willing to make Americans suffer to win an election.

That was that.

There’s no other way to look at it.

Short version: Pelosi suffered from terrible case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. Remember the show she made of tearing up State of Union address? Calling worldwide pandemic the 'Trump virus'? Storming out of White House? Starting impeachment before even seeing evidence? 6/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

Awful.

Appalling even.

That is same Pelosi who blocked virus relief efforts. In election year, when relief bill would help millions of Americans but might also, as ancillary effect, boost Trump's re-election bid, she would not act. 7/10 https://t.co/OLGHitO3eD — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

Just gross.

Now the election has gone Pelosi's way. And–Presto!–she's ready to deal. But don't ask her if she was wrong. Pelosi lashed out when reporter asked if it was mistake to block earlier efforts. 'That was not a mistake. It was a decision,' she said. 8/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

So she admitted she deliberately made millions of Americans go without.

Classy.

After election, Pelosi believes her decision has paid off. She waited Trump out. Now she'll deal. 9/10 https://t.co/OLGHitO3eD — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

And Biden will look like some hero.

Yup.

The good news is relief might be on the way for suffering Americans. Side benefit: Pelosi's ugly Trump obsession might be easing. Too bad she couldn't get over it months ago. 10/10 End. https://t.co/OLGHitO3eD — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 8, 2020

Pelosi is certainly the second worst person in American politics, and a good argument can be made that she might even be as bad or worse than Andrew Cuomo. https://t.co/5fKLk2slBI — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) December 8, 2020

Second only to Cuomo.

***

