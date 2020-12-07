Remember way back when AOC threatened Goya Foods with a boycott for daring to support President Trump? Well, like many companies the Left threatens, Goya saw sales INCREASE after the Socialist Democrat came after his company so he did the only thing that made sense.

He awarded her for increasing sales, like any good capitalist.

Probably the first time anyone has named AOC the employee of the month for any job anywhere.

This.

Is.

Trending

Genius.

And you know it will tick her off.

Awww.

And yes, that works.

Oh, and if you needed a reminder of the good Goya Foods does in their communities:

No wonder AOC wanted to boycott them.

*eye roll*

***

Tags: AOCGoyaGoya FoodsMichael Berry