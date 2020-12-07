Remember way back when AOC threatened Goya Foods with a boycott for daring to support President Trump? Well, like many companies the Left threatens, Goya saw sales INCREASE after the Socialist Democrat came after his company so he did the only thing that made sense.

He awarded her for increasing sales, like any good capitalist.

How did @GoyaFoods CEO Bob Unanue (ooh-NON-new-a) respond to AOC's threatened boycott of his delicious foods? Well, he named her "employee of the month" for helping increase sales. Interesting man, & unafraid to speak of faith, family & patriotism:https://t.co/s6wPC33qxV pic.twitter.com/pLLfbSJAeQ — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) December 7, 2020

Probably the first time anyone has named AOC the employee of the month for any job anywhere.

This.

Is.

Genius.

And you know it will tick her off.

Does that make @RealMiniAOC mini employee of the month? — Matt (@UofMK1rw1n) December 7, 2020

Awww.

And yes, that works.

Oh, and if you needed a reminder of the good Goya Foods does in their communities:

Goya supported the City of #Houston citywide drive-through food distribution this past weekend outside NRG Stadium providing 5,000 families in need with groceries to cook a traditional #Thanksgiving meal #goyagives #texas pic.twitter.com/HoOzOfe92A — Goya Foods (@GoyaFoods) December 2, 2020

No wonder AOC wanted to boycott them.

*eye roll*

