Let’s hear it for public education! Nothing says integrity and knowledge like some crazed teacher in Oregon telling a bunch of anti-lockdown protesters to ‘kill themselves.’

Watch this insanity:

You know she’s a lot of fun for her students … yikes.

We especially like how she pulled down her mask to scream at the protesters because you know, she cares so much about public health and stuff. These are the same people Biden wants us to ‘unite’ with, think about that for a minute or two.

She seems to have a pretty bad temper, just sayin’.

Good times indeed.

Ding ding ding.

***

