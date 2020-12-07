Let’s hear it for public education! Nothing says integrity and knowledge like some crazed teacher in Oregon telling a bunch of anti-lockdown protesters to ‘kill themselves.’

Watch this insanity:

UNHINGED: Teacher from Oregon has a complete mental breakdown over COVID and yells at families that are rallying to ReOpen their businesses. pic.twitter.com/GEmP7aqCAU — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 7, 2020

You know she’s a lot of fun for her students … yikes.

We especially like how she pulled down her mask to scream at the protesters because you know, she cares so much about public health and stuff. These are the same people Biden wants us to ‘unite’ with, think about that for a minute or two.

I just noticed this teacher yelled “Kill Yourself” at the protesters. How do parents with school aged children feel about this woman teaching your kids? — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 7, 2020

She seems to have a pretty bad temper, just sayin’.

She is now the teacher that her students will never forget! They will all be like “remember that one teacher we had who went full Karen and told us all to kill ourselves”….good times! — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) December 7, 2020

Good times indeed.

It's always the teachers… And I bet she's still getting paid so she doesn't care. If schools closed then teachers should get their pay cut — McKayla J (@McKaylaRoseJ) December 7, 2020

Lady, I live in Georgia and my son is in the 3rd grade we started full in person classes on August 3rd, guess what only 2 staff members have come down with covid. No students have gotten covid. Schools should be open! Businesses should be open! Fight back America!!! — Michelle Coker 🇺🇸 Fighting for our President (@mcoker1444) December 7, 2020

Homeschooling looks better and better all the time — Cassie Miller (@alilpolitical) December 7, 2020

Must be nice for her to be paid for a year to stay home. — sarainitaly 🎃🌶☕ (@sarainitaly) December 7, 2020

What's she doing out of her fear cage? — InTheEnd.NoneOfItMatters (@CathyInTheBurg) December 7, 2020

Easy to yell when you’re still drawing a paycheck. — Dionysios arabatzis (@Dio_theGreek) December 7, 2020

Ding ding ding.

