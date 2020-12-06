When Kurt Eichenwald isn’t comparing the Right to Nazis he busies himself writing hate-filled threads about people who disagree with the lockdown actions and draconian restrictions big government has been putting in place to ‘protect’ us from COVID.

He was on quite a roll yesterday.

Going after the folks at Reason … really?

Nothing more fully underscores the intellectual bankruptcy of libertarianism than this by @robbysoave in @reason and the comments that follow it. The "everyone can choose how much risk to accept" idea gets thrown out the window when they need communal resources now in triage…/1 https://t.co/AhsURdMIJR — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2020

If anyone knows about intellectual bankruptcy it’s Kurt:

…the flaw in the @robbysoave article in @reason is that they act as if theyre talking about someone who eats too much and gets heart disease. (In fact, many of the comments make that analogy.) Sure, they take up resources but they also pay for it in higher insurance premiums… — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2020

Huh?

…this is *completely* different. When these "rugged individualists" are suddenly sucking wind, they don't say "I took the risks I deemed I was willing to take, and these are the consequences." No, they rush to the hospital, where medical staff are dying, to push aside those…3 — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2020

He really is just unbearable, right?

…who abided by the best-known-at-this-time recommendations of science. They are *not* individualists. They are selfish. They are infantile. They don't want to wear masks or social distance or take precautions, and @robbysoave says essentially "as is their right" BUT they…4 — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2020

Wanting your rights makes you selfish.

Heh.

…let those who didnt want to take the risks but were infected by people like you because there's no 100% safety, occupy the hospital beds. Hospitalizations as a % of people tested positive is going down, which GOPrs are stupidly saying means things are better. No, hospitals…6 — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2020

Blah blah blah blah. Does he really think he’s convincing anyone outside of his little tentacle bubble?

…are turning away patients they wouldve admitted a month ago, because you swaggering cowards are tough when you demand to do whatever you want, but cower and crawl when you pay the price…. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2020

Swaggering cowards.

K.

…So @robbysoave – you, your wife, everyone at @reason: Do what you want without concern that you're killing people. We can't stop you. BUT sign binding refusals of medical treatment now that cant be rescinded. If you refuse, then STFU. You're not pro-rights. You're pro-selfish. — Kurt "Masks Save Lives" Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) December 5, 2020

Well, one thing’s for certain, Kurt is pro-tentacles.

Just sayin’.

***

