This was … well, this was pretty amazing.

And you know what, so many people can relate to Rick Santelli’s frustration with the bullsh*t shaming and lecturing from the media about masks.

Watch this:

Things escalated quickly on CNBC this morning. This is fantastic…pic.twitter.com/BMlluNDhE5 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 4, 2020

Sorkin is obsessed with masks and beyond annoying.

What an a-hole.

Alex Berenson chimed in:

My old friend (former friend?) @andrewrsorkin bleating "it's science, it's science," while blocking me from coming on his show to talk about what the science around masks actually says encapsulates everything that is wrong with the way 95% of the media covers #Covid. https://t.co/LA77IaERNu — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 4, 2020

Gosh, why would Sorkin block Alex? Probably the same reasons he tried to drown out Santelli. There is no room for disagreement or discussion with the mask gestapo. Also, notice how hard Sorkin tries to pretend churches are the real problem but Walmart is ok.

And they wonder why so many of us distrust them.

And the fact that he is defending Wal-Mart while attacking in-person religious worship is more than a little embarrassing. — Alex Berenson (@AlexBerenson) December 4, 2020

It’s repugnant.

Seems like most journalism today is nothing more than regurgitation, at least on major networks. Zero room for discussion or critical evaluation of ideas. They dress up AP stories with network talking points, and can’t talk outside that box. Sad really. — George Macfarlane (@GeorgeMacfarl10) December 4, 2020

Alex the term Hack or Shill comes to mind on Andrew. — a-i-c (@ah_i_c) December 4, 2020

He excels in self-righteousness and moral superiority — CJM 🌴🐬🔆 (@CarlaMathis10) December 4, 2020

“it’s science!” the old say it and hope it works! — J.P. Ackels (@OutHere2Live) December 4, 2020

Rick is 100% right — Francisco Adams (@FranAdamsIII) December 4, 2020

And that’s probably why Sorkin got so fussy and adamant that ‘it’s science.’

***

