This was … well, this was pretty amazing.

And you know what, so many people can relate to Rick Santelli’s frustration with the bullsh*t shaming and lecturing from the media about masks.

Watch this:

Sorkin is obsessed with masks and beyond annoying.

What an a-hole.

Alex Berenson chimed in:



Gosh, why would Sorkin block Alex? Probably the same reasons he tried to drown out Santelli. There is no room for disagreement or discussion with the mask gestapo. Also, notice how hard Sorkin tries to pretend churches are the real problem but Walmart is ok.

And they wonder why so many of us distrust them.

It’s repugnant.

And that’s probably why Sorkin got so fussy and adamant that ‘it’s science.’

***

