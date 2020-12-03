As Twitchy readers know, AOC is selling a bunch of merchandise about ‘taxing the rich’ to stupid people who can’t afford to pay off their school loans, let alone foot the bill for a $60 sweatshirt. When people pointed out the cost of the merch and that it’s capitalism being used to sell socialism AOC couldn’t deal.

Just embrace capitalism, AOC. C’mon, you can do it!

Apparently, nope, she can’t.

Sad.

Trending

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

All good socialists do.

BOOYAH.

Now THERE’S a brilliant freakin’ idea. All politicians should stop receiving paychecks until the country is fully open. Hey, if they’re going to put draconian restrictions in place that make it impossible for ANY American to earn a paycheck they shouldn’t get paid either.

Put that on a sweatshirt, we’ll buy one.

***

Related:

‘We’ve been LIED to’: Receipt-filled thread about COVID found in Red Cross blood samples show virus was likely HERE in 2019

‘You just AREN’T smart’: Ilhan Omar calling to cancel rent and mortgages has Tweeps suggesting OTHER things she should cancel

Oh honey, NO. ROFL! AOC championing capitalism to sell her crap merchandise pushing socialism BACKFIRES spectacularly

Tags: AOCcapitalismmerchandisetax the rich