As Twitchy readers know, AOC is selling a bunch of merchandise about ‘taxing the rich’ to stupid people who can’t afford to pay off their school loans, let alone foot the bill for a $60 sweatshirt. When people pointed out the cost of the merch and that it’s capitalism being used to sell socialism AOC couldn’t deal.

Republicans are freaking out bc we don’t use slave-wage labor for merch that funds grassroots organizing. But what’s the difference between Trump’s merch and ours? Ours is made in the US. 🇺🇸 (& for GOP who joke that we shld give 👕 for free, we actually do – just volunteer 😉) https://t.co/35DnbFYQyC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 3, 2020

Just embrace capitalism, AOC. C’mon, you can do it!

Oh, and by the way: Tax the Rich. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 3, 2020

Apparently, nope, she can’t.

Sad.

Don't worry. The chinese knock offs of your merch will be hitting the market soon and sweat shirts won't cost $58 — President Elect Big Ed PhD MD (@Falconeddie1) December 3, 2020

"just volunteer" means "I allowed socialists to exploit my labor and all I got was a lousy t-shirt" — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) December 3, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

So, you do use slave labor. — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) December 3, 2020

All good socialists do.

pic.twitter.com/Sm5YvBaIIi — Cincy Browncoat not from this universe (@cincy_browncoat) December 3, 2020

Cancel taxation. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) December 3, 2020

BOOYAH.

Thank you for your support of Jon Ossoff. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 3, 2020

And spend $60 on my t-shirt comrades!

🙄 You're a joke lady. A bad one, but a joke nonetheless. — Sandpit Heathen Plebe (@rev_entertain) December 3, 2020

AOC can’t handle the truth. Btw, top 1% pay 40% of income taxes & top 10% pay 70%. Who do you think will employ the avg person when you succeed in disincentivizing business owners? — Every Socialist is an Intelligence Failure (@Bkfast4Dinner) December 3, 2020

How about we just halt your pay until all of this is over? — The Real Marty Byrde (@goingdeeep) December 3, 2020

Now THERE’S a brilliant freakin’ idea. All politicians should stop receiving paychecks until the country is fully open. Hey, if they’re going to put draconian restrictions in place that make it impossible for ANY American to earn a paycheck they shouldn’t get paid either.

Put that on a sweatshirt, we’ll buy one.

***

