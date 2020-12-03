So basically they want you to carry around your little COVID card proving you’ve been vaccinated.

Yeah, eff that.

We like how CNN just nonchalantly talks about Americans being forced to carry a card around proving they’ve been vaccinated like that’s not TOTALLY anti-American and fascist AF.

Sure, no big deal.

Just show us your papers.

Yeah, screw that.

Maybe there is hope for us all yet?

Cripes on a cracker.

Orwell anyone?

 

