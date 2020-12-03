So basically they want you to carry around your little COVID card proving you’ve been vaccinated.

Yeah, eff that.

Here’s the card you’ll get when you eventually get the Covid-19 vaccine. Everyone will get a card "they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due," says Dr. Kelly Moore of the Immunization Action Coalition. https://t.co/pLj8YnH02T pic.twitter.com/66CIDc246T — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2020

We like how CNN just nonchalantly talks about Americans being forced to carry a card around proving they’ve been vaccinated like that’s not TOTALLY anti-American and fascist AF.

Sure, no big deal.

Just show us your papers.

Yeah, screw that.

There needs to be legislation barring private interests from using this to de facto stratify society and it needs to be done now. https://t.co/9o7br3XJfJ — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 3, 2020

RIGHT NOW.

Just imagine the unintended consequences. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 3, 2020

I just wrote about how this kind of thing will send people over the moon with anger. A passport back to civil rights? No thanks. — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) December 3, 2020

I am actually surprised by the resistance to the notion that this could be bad, albeit On Twitter. Crosses ideological divides, though perhaps not class divides. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 3, 2020

Maybe there is hope for us all yet?

asked this about 2 months ago. didn't hear much…https://t.co/cBej4M9W0x — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 3, 2020

though there is this:https://t.co/CV9VrK4i5k — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) December 3, 2020

Cripes on a cracker.

I just know this is going to be abused in the most extreme fashion possible. And it's being done with government approval. — Loren (@LorenSethC) December 3, 2020

Orwell anyone?

***

Related:

She MAD! AOC gets all SORTS of pissed at Repubs mocking her for selling pricey merch to chumps who can’t afford to pay their school loans

‘We’ve been LIED to’: Receipt-filled thread about COVID found in Red Cross blood samples show virus was likely HERE in 2019

‘You just AREN’T smart’: Ilhan Omar calling to cancel rent and mortgages has Tweeps suggesting OTHER things she should cancel