NOW black leaders are concerned? Seriously?!

Did they miss it when Joe Biden said black people who don’t vote for him ain’t black? Or when he claimed the black community isn’t as diverse in thought as the Hispanic community? Or maybe they forgot he’s the guy who was friends with Robert Byrd who was once an Exalted Cyclops in the KKK.

Gosh, sounds like buyer’s remorse to us:

NEW: Black leaders express concerns about representation in Biden administration https://t.co/RMxOXHNisc pic.twitter.com/P2aGYgMPm5 — The Hill (@thehill) December 3, 2020

Concerns.

Join the club.

Then they are probably stupid pic.twitter.com/9Lu4NFjPL8 — Cap’n Brunch, (ABN-RGR)™️ (@capnbrunchusa) December 3, 2020

Oof.

Heck, even Kamala Harris brought all of this up during their debates … ironically she’s now his VP-elect.

The story could have been written prior to election, as regardless of his selection, this headline was going to appear. — Victory32 (@Victory28to32) December 3, 2020

It should have been written before the election, which is why it wasn’t.

Too much infighting already. — Sparty (@saf2383) December 3, 2020

Ain’t it great?

Identity politics are endless — 🙂 (@lightkinmanson) December 3, 2020

And the Left has embraced them in a big way.

Have fun with that.

***

Related:

Oh honey, NO. ROFL! AOC championing capitalism to sell her crap merchandise pushing socialism BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘Look ma! A mask Nazi’! Video of whacked-out masked old man harassing/threatening woman for not wearing a mask is nuts (watch)

This is your BRAIN on critical race theory –> Headline from The Root about straight black men is straight-up racist AF