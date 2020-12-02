One thing about the Left and their silly little identity politics games, they eventually all turn on one another to see who can play the biggest virtual signal card OF ALL. Take for example, this fairly atrocious (good word, right?) headline from The Root:

So is this racist?

Sexist?

Bigoted?

All three?

It’s hard to keep up with all of the fun accusations our good, delicate, tolerant friends on the Left come up with these days.

We made a similar face.

Trending

If only he were joking.

Join the club.

It definitely could be her handiwork but nope, this is ‘real’.

Speaking of which:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

But only accidentally funny.

***

Related:

‘Help isn’t coming. WE are the help.’ EPIC sign on front door of LA County restaurant about lockdowns will make you FIST-PUMP

WTAF is wrong with you?! Detroit Free Press under SERIOUS fire for making the most fear-inducing, obnoxious claim about COVID yet

‘Don’t buy the HYPE!’ Lifelong environmental activist’s thread all but NUKES the Left’s fear-mongering around climate change

Tags: racismStraight Black MenThe Root