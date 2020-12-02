Gotta watch out for the mask Gestapo.

If this wasn’t staged – and c’mon, it happens all of the time on social media – this is NUTS.

Who does this guy think he is? Honestly, this editor can’t decide if this is funny or terrifying.

Watch (language is not safe for work so if you’re watching in public best to watch with earbuds or headphones):

I know who you voted for !

🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kWeU85wsMD — ❌🇺🇸Steve🇺🇸🇺🇸America First🇺🇸🇮🇹MAGA🇺🇸KAG (@SJPFISH) December 2, 2020

Ho-lee chit.

Right?

Also … nice shorts.

Heh.

That's a good way to have to pick up your teeth off the floor. — RebekahLeigh (@RebekahLeigh79) December 2, 2020

These mandates have empowered the very worst in people.

My theory is everyone should be punched in the face at least once. If that happened then in the back of everyone’s mind they are thinking I don’t want to be punched again I shouldn’t be a douche. — limadawg (@mgordonjr) December 2, 2020

Seems legit.

Aaaaand his mask is below his nose when he starts the scolding… (Most of you didn't notice and were distracted by the shorts, I know). — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) December 2, 2020

And those shorts, right?!

You know what else is bad for your health? Telling me to wear a mask. 👌🏻 — Mindy Robinson 🇺🇸 (@iheartmindy) December 2, 2020

Somewhere along the line people forgot how to mind their own damn business.

We need to figure it out again.

Was there not one man in this establishment that could step in and assist this lady? Geez… — Chris Dunlap 🇺🇸 (@ChrisDunlap1) December 2, 2020

She did a decent job of removing herself from the situation.

But yeah, it took too long for someone to actually get in the middle and tell him to knock it off.

A woman in a mask.

Maybe there is hope for us yet, folks.

***

Related:

This is your BRAIN on critical race theory –> Headline from The Root about straight black men is straight-up racist AF

‘Help isn’t coming. WE are the help.’ EPIC sign on front door of LA County restaurant about lockdowns will make you FIST-PUMP

WTAF is wrong with you?! Detroit Free Press under SERIOUS fire for making the most fear-inducing, obnoxious claim about COVID yet