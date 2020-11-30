If you have the word ‘historian’ in your bio you should PROBABLY avoid writing silly tweets that prove you actually don’t know your history all that well. Hey, this editor is far from an expert but everyone knows the South lost the Civil War … and they were Democrats.

Oh, you can’t see Jennifer Wright’s tweet because she deleted it after Twitter started ‘educating’ her about how dumb it was, BUT we snagged a screenshot.

Republicans WON the Civil War, sweetie.

Yikes, right?

This is what happens when ppl have no idea about history! Jennifer Wright obviously doesn’t know hers… 😳😳 https://t.co/cZZxeubp0d — Stephanie Tabor (@Stabor4Tabor) November 30, 2020

But she writes books about it!

Cue the ‘Democrats and Republicans magically switched sides’ BS.

*eye roll*

Jennifer Wright needs a name change. I have it: Jennifer Wrong — Les Govment (@LGovment) November 30, 2020

Dammit, good one.

Doncha hate it when someone is more clever than you?

*shakes fist*

“Shocked that people I’ve insulted don’t vote the way I want them to” – Jennifer Wright — Justen (@blanco_basura) November 30, 2020

guess she missed that part of her history classes in school 🤦🏻‍♀️ — President-Elect Pirate Gal 🏴‍☠️ LiLi Montana🐸 (@storyspinner) November 30, 2020

Guess so.

Like Biden’s old buddy Robert Byrd — SM (@Scottymcmahon22) November 30, 2020

His mentor.

Yup.

Yeah, but parties switched…

Blah blah blah — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) November 30, 2020

Blah blah blah indeed.

Her bio says "Author of History Books" 🤣 — Pete Lynch (@p8rlynch) November 30, 2020

We hee-hawed.

The replies are the same cringe. No one took history in school. — Billy ⚪️⚽️🔴🥅⚫️ (@Billy006) November 30, 2020

Let’s hear it for common core! Whoohoo union-fueled public schools!

smh

I'm surprised people that old are still on the voter rolls myself. — Michael S. Alford (@MichaelSAlford1) November 30, 2020

Have we mentioned how dumb everything is?

No? Yes?

Either way …

It just keeps getting dumber and dumber.

***

Related:

NO MERCY! Richard Grenell needs just one VICIOUS tweet to make six brutal points about the Left and it’s perfection

‘Dems are the party of the rich’: Ted Cruz points out who the GOP REALLY represents and the Left (including elitist Bill Kristol) LOSE IT

‘Arithmetically impossible’! Pollster explains why the 2020 election is ‘deeply puzzling’ in fact, stat, and math-filled thread