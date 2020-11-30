Brigitte Gabriel noticed something sort of … well, strange about Kamala Harris.

She hasn’t resigned her Senate seat yet.

Huh.

Barack Obama resigned his senate seat on 11-16-2008. Kamala hasn't, what does she know? — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 29, 2020

Yeah, Kamala, what gives?

It could be that Trump hasn’t conceded but still, you’d think if they were confident in the outcome and moving forward she’d take this final step to become our next Vice President.

Ugh, sorry, just threw up in our mouths a little.

Hedging her bets — love my rossi (@2my_rossi38) November 29, 2020

She gets security clearance as a Senator — We the People, want to get Kraken! (@BBQnFootball) November 29, 2020

That could be it?

Constitution allows upto MARCH for inauguration .The run-offs will be held in December to confirm the House and Senate make up. Makes sense for her to wait in case she get defeated by the people! — OZTAXAN (@oztaxan) November 29, 2020

Some believe she already WAS defeated by the people but we don’t want anyone accusing us of PUSHING CONSPIRACY THEORIES WE SEE YOU FACT-CHECKER …

Side note, that really ticks this editor off. For FOUR DAMN YEARS these people claimed Russians magically manipulated the 2016 election but if we question magical dumps (sorry, that sounds gross) and strange mathematical impossibilities we’re CRAZY and wearing TINFOIL while pushing CONSPIRACIES.

Eff those people. Heh.

Shes waiting for the price to go up!! — jannyleigh (@Jannyleigh63) November 29, 2020

More accurate than any of us probably wants to admit.

She wants to vote if the need arises. — Tim Tieman (@tieman2010) November 30, 2020

She knows she’s going to continue being a senator. — Alan Bryan🎸🎷🇺🇸🙏 (@AlanBryan7) November 29, 2020

Wouldn’t that be something?

***

