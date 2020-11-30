We realize the Left … sorry, the media (same difference) really want to pretend they are somehow breaking a glass ceiling by electing another rich old white dude but SORRY, Trump already broke that ‘all women communications team’ ceiling during his administration.

And no amount of lame attempted dunks from firefighters like Maggie Haberman will change that.

Mollie Hemingway was good enough to make Maggie look as uninformed as we know she is:

It’s nice when they make an a*s of themselves FOR you, right Mollie?

She continued:

GASP! Expecting someone from the New York Times to do some research?! FOR SHAME, MOLLIE.

Trending

For shame.

Shocking?

Eh, not so much.

They’ve also tried to claim Biden is the first president to enter the White House supporting gay marriage, which was also actually Donald Trump.

Man, they really want Biden to be someone and represent something he just isn’t and doesn’t.

Nope.

We know why.

And hope their readers are too stupid to know any better.

Sad.

***

Related:

So very BUSTED! Redsteeze DROPS Neera Tanden for deleting her tweets accusing Russia of tampering with the 2016 election

OMG-LOL! The Babylon Bee DROPS NYT assoc. editor promising to scrutinize Biden as much as Trump and it’s PERFECTION

YAAAS! Tulsi Gabbard blows the doors OFF the Democratic Party AGAIN with bada*s tweet supporting freedom of religion

Tags: BidenKayleigh McEnanymaggie habermanMollie HemingwayTrump