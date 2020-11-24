The Associated Press wants everyone to know that forced isolation via the pandemic was somehow a GOOD thing. People started gardening and stuff!

The pandemic has forced people to spend more time with themselves than ever. It has reshaped and broadened the way many think about how they treat themselves — what has come to be called self-care. People are baking, gardening and learning new skills. https://t.co/kG4gvCPr8q — The Associated Press (@AP) November 24, 2020

Remember when the AP was something you could trust? Good times.

From the AP:

Staring at your face on Zoom for hours instead of occasionally glimpsing it in the mirror. Living out the days in loungewear. Wearing minimal makeup because no one sees much of you. Considering an investment in home exercise equipment because gyms are closed or restricted. The pandemic has forced people to spend more time with themselves than ever. Along the way, it has reshaped and broadened the way many think about and prioritize how they treat themselves — what has come to be called self-care. The pandemic-era incarnation of self-care isn’t about buying a signature outfit, wearing a trendy shade of lipstick or getting a perfect haircut. It has, for many, put the purpose and meaning of life front and center, reconfiguring priorities and needs as the virus-inflicted months drift by. No longer are worries about longevity and fears of mortality mere hypotheticals. They are 2020′s reality.

Sorry, we sort of stopped paying attention for a second.

What a tone-deaf, awful article.

actually it has created very many depressed and suicidal people. — NOMORE (@kathy5271) November 24, 2020

As well as addicts and fueled domestic abuse but sure … people are gardening more now! Yay!

Not to mention the increase in mental health issues and increase in suicides. — Carolina guy (@Carolina_GuyNC) November 24, 2020

How many people are independently wealthy, so they can stay at home and get new “hobbies”?? Can you a be little more out of touch? — Devil Pup🇺🇸🐶 (@DevilPup74) November 24, 2020

Don’t ask them that … they could definitely be more out of touch.

See CNN.

There is no self care- I am trying to hold my spouse, children and our jobs and school together. What a bs article — Wendy Whiner (@Havencreater) November 24, 2020

Billions of people have gardened, baked, learned new skills & were into holistic care well before this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/lj8YJO039Q — GardenEarth (@garden_terra) November 24, 2020

Did you get paid by all the companies you promoted in the advert? It's even worse than your title suggests. Times are tough at a once highly respected news agency. — GardenEarth (@garden_terra) November 24, 2020

Oh please. 🙄 — Jackie Paige (@JPaigeWWJ) November 24, 2020

Explains all the new drug addicts and suicides. — Joe (B) [for Bastard] (@Josef_Lemonovic) November 24, 2020

Self-care!

***

