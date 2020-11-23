Awww, good to see our friendly firefighters back in their normal habitat, cheering on everything the Democrats do. It must have been such a grueling last four years having to b*tch and moan about Trump 24/7 … wonder how quickly they’re going to realize how much they’re going to lose now that they don’t have Trump-hate fueling their readership.

Like this from CNN’s Bianna Golodryga:

“The selection of Blinken as America’s top diplomat signals Biden’s aim to place experienced people in key cabinet posts.” This sentence would not have stood out before 2016, it likely would not have been written at all actually. https://t.co/IQGyLzV9nZ — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) November 23, 2020

WHOOHOO! Back to establishment politics!

Ridiculous.

So ridiculous that it garnered Richard Grenell’s attention:

You are supposed to be a journalist not a cheerleader for the Democrats. https://t.co/cacAOddhN5 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 23, 2020

Just get her some pom-poms already and be done with it.

She fired back.

“Putting experienced people in key cabinet positions” apparently hit a nerve. I can understand why. I’m really looking forward to the day when a Senate confirmed DNI doesn’t moonlight as an internet troll. https://t.co/zJpRtJt0fn — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) November 23, 2020

He’s a troll because she doesn’t like being called out for cheerleading.

Too bad.

Richard ended it:

You can mock those who call out your bias all you want. You can ignore the criticism and keep pushing your agenda all you want. But you can’t stop the public from pointing out that you aren’t a real journalist. You are an activist for the Democrats. https://t.co/siymjCohwA — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 23, 2020

The guy has a point, just sayin’.

Sleepy Joes cabinet pic.twitter.com/2oKhFoJJZR — ! Official Source Rick Painter🎃🎃🎃 (@RickPainter) November 23, 2020

Heh.

She’s a moron. And too stupid to realize CNN ratings will tank when they have nothing to talk about for 4 years. Just like under Obozo. — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) November 23, 2020

One of the major gifts of the past 4 years is that more and more people have awakened to the extreme bias in the media. They have little credibility, and at least half the country knows it. — Ruth Peterson (@RuthAPeterson) November 23, 2020

Absolutely true.

Trump truly woke Americans up to the bias that is truly ingrained in traditional media.

And none of us are going back to sleep.

***

