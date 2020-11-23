It’s funny (and not funny haha but rather funny typical, pathetic, and annoying) how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions how Mitch McConnell and the Senate can ‘sleep at night’ without passing COVID relief after what Nancy Pelosi pulled in the House.

You guys remember, she held up relief so she could give the Kennedy Performing Arts Center tens of millions of dollars. Incidentally, they still laid off their musicians but hey, GOOD JOB NAN.

The absolutely hypocrisy and BS of it all is just off the charts:

People across the country are going hungry, COVID is set to explode, and Mitch McConnell dismissed the Senate last week. I don’t know how these people can sleep at night. I really don’t. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 23, 2020

If only AOC had cared this much when the House did the same thing.

Maybe ask your boss, Nancy Pelosi. She held up stimulus because apparently a voter ID ban will help struggling Americans. Can you explain that logic? Or will you just let everyone see you’re not the sharpest knife in the drawer? — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 23, 2020

Sharpest knife in the drawer.

Brightest crayon in the box.

Dullest tool in the shed.

And on and on and on.

Why didnt Pelosi agree to a straight stimulus to the people that Trump said he would have signed? Oh, that's right. She doesnt care about #WeThePeople — King Angry Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) November 23, 2020

Because she had an election to interfere in … duh.

Imagine how many people could have been fed if your grandma (@SpeakerPelosi) didn't give the Kennedy Center millions at the start of this spamdemic. — DCNative (@RealDCNative) November 23, 2020

Imagine.

A clean bill would have been quickly passed, but aid is not your side's primary goal. — Peasant H (@c_gt1982) November 23, 2020

Clean bill?! What is this clean bill this person speaks of? We all know there can be no such thing as a clean bill in DC.

Funny I think the same thing about you… — Douglas Gerard (@dcg12) November 23, 2020

Talk to Pelosi and have her pass something acceptable to the Republican senate and POTUS. — John (@USAJohnK) November 23, 2020

How much have YOU donated? — **** jerZboyMediaUSA/MASKS DON'T WORK**** (@jerZboyUSA) November 23, 2020

Nancy had several opportunities to help the people and she chose to push pork instead of relief.

Talk to her. — David Schroeder (@david2400nc) November 23, 2020

27 lost toss up races and a stolen incumbent presidential race but let’s continue the rhetoric for the sheep. Tired of hearing from those who never suffer the consequences of their horrible decisions. That goes for both sides. All politicians suck!!!! — Michael J. Baker 🍊🧡🇺🇸 (@Michael_Baker70) November 23, 2020

What he said.

I didn’t hear you crying when Nancy shut down the house and went on vacation without passing any relief first. — Gulag Prisoner#8675309 #Pathead (@Noone86595893) November 23, 2020

Because that was HER vacation.

Silly.

***

