It’s funny (and not funny haha but rather funny typical, pathetic, and annoying) how Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions how Mitch McConnell and the Senate can ‘sleep at night’ without passing COVID relief after what Nancy Pelosi pulled in the House.

You guys remember, she held up relief so she could give the Kennedy Performing Arts Center tens of millions of dollars. Incidentally, they still laid off their musicians but hey, GOOD JOB NAN.

The absolutely hypocrisy and BS of it all is just off the charts:

If only AOC had cared this much when the House did the same thing.

Sharpest knife in the drawer.

Brightest crayon in the box.

Dullest tool in the shed.

And on and on and on.

Because she had an election to interfere in … duh.

Imagine.

Clean bill?! What is this clean bill this person speaks of? We all know there can be no such thing as a clean bill in DC.

What he said.

Because that was HER vacation.

Silly.

